close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Commerce ministry recommends anti-dumping duty on imported optical fibre

The recommendations imply to imports of a certain type of optical fibres from China, Korea and Indonesia to protect the domestic industry from cheap inbound shipments

Press Trust of India New Delhi
optical fibre, bharat net, bharatnet, broadband, internet, technology, cable

2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 11:38 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The commerce ministry's arm DGTR has recommended imposition of anti-dumping duty on imports of a certain type of optical fibres from China, Korea and Indonesia to protect the domestic industry from cheap inbound shipments.

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has recommended the duty after conducting an investigation on the dumped imports of 'Dispersion Unshifted Single-mode Optical Fiber' from these countries.

The product is mainly applied to high-data rate, long distance and access network transportation.

Birla Furukawa Fibre Optics Pvt. Ltd, on behalf of the domestic industry, has asked for initiation of an anti-dumping investigation on this product coming from these countries.

The applicant had alleged that material injury is being caused to the domestic industry due to the dumped imports and has requested for the imposition of the duties.

The directorate in its findings has concluded that the domestic industry has suffered material injury due to the dumped imports.

Also Read

DGTR reviews need to continue anti-dumping duty on Chinese flax yarn

Govt recommends imposing anti-dumping duty on vinyl tiles frm China, Taiwan

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

India has enough potential for recurring aircraft orders: GE Aerospace

Social security schemes safeguard underprivileged financially: Sitharaman

Direct tax buoyancy again falls sub-2% in 2022-23

Centre to come up with creditor-led insolvency resolution framework: Report

Fitch affirms India's sovereign rating at 'BBB-' on robust growth outlook

India frets over US proposal seeking advance tariff notices at IPEF

The presence of dumped imports in the Indian market forced the applicant to sell the product at prices below its cost of sales, thereby incurred losses and adversely affected the profitability parameters of the domestic industry, DGTR has said in a notification.

"The authority recommends imposition of definitive anti-dumping duties... so as to remove the injury to the domestic industry," it said.

The recommended duty was in the range of USD 122 per KFKM and USD 857.23 per KFKM.

The trading of this commodity occurs in FKM (fibre kilometre). 1 KFKM = 1,000 FKM.

While DGTR, which is under the commerce ministry, recommends the duty, the finance ministry takes the final decision to impose the same within three months of the recommendation.

Countries initiate anti-dumping probes to check if their domestic industries have been hurt because of a surge in below-cost imports. As a countermeasure, they impose duties within the multilateral regime of the WTO (World Trade Organisation).

Anti-dumping measures are taken to ensure fair trade and provide a level-playing field to the domestic industry. It is not a measure to restrict imports or cause an unjustified increase in the cost of products.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Optical Fibre Cable anti dumping India imports

First Published: May 09 2023 | 1:12 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Social security schemes safeguard underprivileged financially: Sitharaman

nirmala sitharaman
3 min read
Premium

Direct tax buoyancy again falls sub-2% in 2022-23

tax
4 min read

Centre to come up with creditor-led insolvency resolution framework: Report

Illustration: Binay Sinha
2 min read

Fitch affirms India's sovereign rating at 'BBB-' on robust growth outlook

Photo: Shutterstock
3 min read
Premium

India frets over US proposal seeking advance tariff notices at IPEF

Supply chain
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

This smallcap glass container firm has made investors richer by 5x in 5 yrs

A Piramal Glass automated factory
3 min read
Premium

Swiggy, Zomato may not offer steep discounts after govt-owned ONDC move

ONDC
6 min read

New lithium reserves in Rajasthan can help India reduce dependency on China

Lithium reserves
5 min read
Premium

Five years on, Sterlite Copper plant closure haunts Thoothukudi

Sterlite Copper Plant
6 min read

General Atlantic to deploy up to $1 bn in new investments in India

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon