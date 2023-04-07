close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

DGTR reviews need to continue anti-dumping duty on Chinese flax yarn

The commerce ministry's investigation arm DGTR has initiated a probe to review the need to continue the anti-dumping duty on flax yarn imported from China

Press Trust of India New Delhi
cotton yarn, cotton, textile, clothes

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2023 | 2:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The commerce ministry's investigation arm DGTR has initiated a probe to review the need to continue the anti-dumping duty on flax yarn imported from China, following complaints from the domestic industry.

Grasim Industries Ltd and Sintex Industries have filed an application before the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) for initiation of the sunset review of the anti-dumping duty imposed on imports of 'flax yarn of below 70 lea count' exported from China to India.

Lea is a unit for measuring the length of yarn. Normally it is taken as 80 yards for wool, 120 yards for cotton and silk, and 300 yards for linen.

Flax yarn is used to make flax fabrics, which is used in apparel and home textiles.

DGTR in a notification has said prima facie there is an evidence of dumping of the product from China in spite of the existing anti-dumping duties.

On the basis of the duly substantiated application of the applicants and "having satisfied itself, on the basis of the prima facie evidence submitted by the domestic industry...the authority, hereby, initiates a sunset review investigation," the notification said.

Also Read

Govt not to impose anti-dumping duty on Chinese metal cutter wheels

Govt recommends imposing anti-dumping duty on vinyl tiles frm China, Taiwan

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

20th CCP Congress: China opposes protectionism, decoupling, says Xi

Punjab paid back entire Rs 20,200 cr electricity subsidy for FY22: Mann

90% urban people in Himachal don't have adequate water supply: CAG

Govt imposes gas price caps: Here is how the prices of PNG, CNG will change

Former AP CM Kiran Kumar Reddy joins BJP, slams Congress leadership

Srinagar airport to spruce up amenities to handle increased footfall

DGTR would review the need to continue the duties and examine whether the expiry of existing duties is likely to lead to continuation or recurrence of dumping and impact the domestic industry.

The existing duties are set to expire on October 17, 2023.

The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trade practices and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers with regard to foreign producers and exporters.

Topics : Chinese products | import tariffs | anti dumping

First Published: Apr 07 2023 | 1:52 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon