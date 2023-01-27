JUST IN
Indus Water Treaty: The what and why of a decades-old conflict
Indus Water Treaty: India sends notice to Pak, seeks changes in pact
Govt set to invite EoIs for Rs 41k-cr Great Nicobar Port on Saturday
FCI to offer wheat at Rs 2,350 per quintal for buyers across India
Shipping Ministry launches marine logistics portal to smoothen sea trade
Need clarity in definitions, wider governance in online gaming rules: UKIBC
RBI's foreign exchange reserves rise $1.7 bn in a week to $573 bn
India-Egypt MoU on cultural cooperation signed for five years: Govt
Rajasthan govt encourages farmers to set up solar pumps to cut cost
Here's why bond veteran sees India's benchmark yield trending downwards
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Indus Water Treaty: The what and why of a decades-old conflict
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Govt recommends imposing anti-dumping duty on vinyl tiles frm China, Taiwan

The Commerce Ministry has the recommended imposition of anti-dumping duty on vinyl tiles coming from China and Taiwan for five years to guard domestic players from cheap imports from these countries

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

anti-dumping duty and safeguard duty

The Commerce Ministry has the recommended imposition of anti-dumping duty on vinyl tiles coming from China and Taiwan for five years to guard domestic players from cheap imports from these countries.

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has recommended the duty on imports of 'Vinyl Tiles other than in roll or sheet form' from these countries after concluding in its probe that the product has been exported at dumped prices into India, which impacted the domestic industry.

"The Authority recommends imposition of the anti-dumping duty on the imports ... originating in or exported from the subject countries, for five years," the directorate has said in a notification.

In the market parlance, the product is known as luxury vinyl tiles, or PVC flooring tiles. It mimics the appearance of the natural materials. It is used for covering the floors in the residential and the commercial buildings.

DGTR conducted the probe following a complaint from Welspun Flooring Ltd, Welspun Global Brands Ltd, Welspun India Ltd.

The directorate works under the ministry.

The recommended duty is USD 2.05 per sq meter and USD 1.44 per sq meter. The finance ministry takes the final decision to impose the duty.

The imposition of anti-dumping duty is permissible under the World Trade Organisation (WTO) regime.

The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trading practices and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers vis-a-vis foreign producers and exporters.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, January 27 2023. 22:24 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.