Core sector growth accelerates to 6.2% in April, shows govt data

The growth of these core sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity -- was 4.6 per cent in April 2023

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 5:29 PM IST

Eight key infrastructure sectors' growth rose to 6.2 per cent in April on healthy expansion in the production of natural gas, refinery products and electricity, according to official data released on Friday.
The production of eight sectors grew by 6 per cent in March.
The growth of these core sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity -- was 4.6 per cent in April 2023.
 
The official data showed that fertiliser output recorded negative growth in April.
The production growth of coal, steel and cement slowed down to 7.5 per cent, 7.1 per cent and 0.6 per cent, respectively against 9.1 per cent, 16.6 per cent and 12.4 per cent in April 2023, respectively.
The eight core sectors contribute 40.27 per cent to the country's Index of Industrial Production (IIP).
 
Topics : infrastructure manufacturing Global economy

First Published: May 31 2024 | 5:22 PM IST

