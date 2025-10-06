RBI move on M&A funding likely to revive corporate credit demand

Domestic banks are hopeful that the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) decision to allow them to fund acquisitions by Indian companies will not only boost credit demand from the corporate sector, but will also enable them to capture a sizeable share of the acquisition fina­ncing market, which so far has been dominated by non-banks, pr­i­vate credit funds, and foreign ba­n­ks, as banks have a lower cost of funds.

It also comes at a time when the share of bank credit to corporates has declined significantly.

Last week, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra announced 22 measures