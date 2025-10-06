Monday, October 06, 2025 | 11:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / RBI move on M&A funding likely to revive corporate credit demand

RBI move on M&A funding likely to revive corporate credit demand

Also enable corporate sector to capture sizeable share of acquisition financing mkt

RBI
premium

Meanwhile, experts have also cautioned on the risks of allowing banks to finance acquisition of Indian corporates. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Subrata PandaManojit Saha Mumbai
7 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 11:03 PM IST

Domestic banks are hopeful that the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) decision to allow them to fund acquisitions by Indian companies will not only boost credit demand from the corporate sector, but will also enable them to capture a sizeable share of the acquisition fina­ncing market, which so far has been dominated by non-banks, pr­i­vate credit funds, and foreign ba­n­ks, as banks have a lower cost of funds. 
It also comes at a time when the share of bank credit to corporates has declined significantly. 
Last week, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra announced 22 measures
