Wednesday, April 23, 2025 | 10:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / April composite PMI at 60 as biz growth hits 8-month high on export surge

April composite PMI at 60 as biz growth hits 8-month high on export surge

Manufacturing PMI rose to a 1-year high of 58.4 in April; services hit 4-month peak at 59.1, signalling robust private sector growth and strong demand across both segments

PMI, PMI INDIA

India is trying to position itself as a manufacturing base of choice for the world as China faces high US duties. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 10:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India's private sector growth rose to an eight-month high in April fueled by robust demand, particularly a surge in foreign orders for manufactured goods, according to a survey, but business confidence showed some signs of softening. 
While the latest data underscores a vibrant start to the fiscal year for India's economy, the souring outlook will make it challenging to maintain momentum at a time when US President Donald Trump's tariffs have hurt business sentiment. 
The HSBC flash India Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, climbed to 60.0, up from 59.5 in March, the strongest pace of combined manufacturing and services growth since August. 
 
 
The 50-mark separates growth from contraction.

Also Read

PMI, PMI INDIA

Softer increase in services sector activity slows flash PMI in March

Manufacturing PMI, manufacturing

Manufacturing PMI dips to 14-mth low in Feb as new orders, production fall

Manufacturing sector

US manufacturing stable in February, but storm brewing from tariffs

china Flag, China

China's factory activity picks on strong supply, demand; PMI rises to 50.8

PMI

India's Feb biz growth hits 6-month high, driven by services: Flash PMI

 
Manufacturing growth underpinned the strong performance, with the index rising to 58.4 from 58.1 and reaching a level not seen in a year. The services PMI index also showed solid growth, rising to a four-month high of 59.1 from 58.5 last month. 
Higher new business in the services sector and an improvement in goods production and new orders - a key gauge for demand - especially from international clients, were the primary drivers of the overall positive momentum. 
"New export orders accelerated sharply, likely buoyed by the 90-day pause in the implementation of tariffs," said Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC referring to Trump's decision to target dozens of countries on April 2 by announcing sweeping tariffs on goods before deferring them for 90 days. 
India is trying to position itself as a manufacturing base of choice for the world as China faces high US duties. 
The record surge in new export business, the strongest since the index was measured in September 2014, was heavily concentrated within the manufacturing sector which registered the most significant increase in over 15 years. 
"As a result, output and employment grew, for both, manufacturers and service providers," Bhandari added. 
Amid an intensification of capacity pressures, firms continued to hire additional staff across sectors with goods producers recording the highest employment generation since the beginning of the survey in March 2005. 
While input cost inflation trends were mixed, accelerating in the manufacturing sector and decelerating in their services counterpart compared to March, robust demand allowed firms to pass higher costs on to clients. 
Selling prices saw a sharper increase led by manufacturers. 
Business sentiment was also mixed with strong order inflows improving optimism among goods producers, but softening in the services sector resulting in an eight-month low overall outlook for the coming year.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Modi, PM Modi, MBS, Mohammed bin Salman

Saudi Arabia, India to deepen energy ties, to set up two oil refineries

PremiumJamieson Greer

Serious lack of reciprocity in trade with India: USTR Jamieson Greer

PremiumYogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

Lucknow-Kanpur corridor key to Uttar Pradesh's $1 trillion economy target

JD Vance, Vance

J D Vance nudges India to drop non-tariff barriers for US businesses

Sitharaman

Threefold rise in trade restrictions since 2019: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Topics : Manufacturing PMI Services PMI PMI PMI Manufacturing Indian Economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 10:48 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold Silver Price TodayQ4 Results TodayHUL Q4 Results 2025Shakti Dubey Top UPSC Civil Exam 2024LSG vs DC Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon