close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Retail inflation eases to 4.7% in April; March IIP falls sharply to 1.1%

The food inflation also eased to 3.84% in April

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 5:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India's consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation fell to 4.7 per cent in April, data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) showed on Friday. In the month of March, the retail inflation was 5.66 per cent. 
The food inflation also eased to 3.84 per cent in April. It was 4.79 per cent in March. 

However, the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) fell sharply to 1.1 per cent in March from 5.6 per cent in February. 
"For the month of March 2023, the Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) with base 2011-12 stands at 150.5. The Indices of Industrial Production for the Mining, Manufacturing and Electricity sectors for the month of March 2023 stand at 154.2, 146.0 and 188.0 respectively," the Centre's announcement said. 

"As per Use-based classification, the indices stand at 158.2 for Primary Goods, 120.9 for Capital Goods, 158.2 for Intermediate Goods and 178.7 for Infrastructure/ Construction Goods for the month of March 2023. Further, the indices for Consumer durables and Consumer non-durables stand at 118.1 and 145.6 respectively for the month of March 2023," it added. 

The April's inflation numbers were the lowest in 18 months. It was for the second month in a row that retail inflation remained within the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) comfort zone of below 6 per cent.
Retail inflation rose from 5.7 per cent in December 2022 to 6.4 per cent in February 2023 on the back of higher prices of cereals, milk and fruits and slower deflation in vegetable prices. The RBI has projected the CPI inflation at 5.2 per cent for FY2023-24, with 5.1 per cent in Q1, 5.4 per cent in Q2, 5.4 per cent in Q3, and 5.2 per cent in Q4, and risks evenly balanced.

Also Read

Retail inflation eases marginally to 6.44% in February from 6.52% in Jan

January retail inflation rises to 6.52%, highest since October 2022

CPI inflation eases to 11-month low of 5.9% in November; IIP contracts

India's March retail inflation eases to 5.66%, lowest since December 2021

Manufacturing output in IIP still shows weakness as headline numbers grow

Rajasthan govt to spend Rs 180 crore to promote small biz, generate jobs

Vegetable oil imports up 21% to 8.1 MT in 6 months: Industry body SEA

India's April palm oil imports slump 30% to 14-mth low as preference shifts

Centre announces $2 bn investment in Mohali's Semiconductor Laboratory

Digital India's two realities: A yawning gap between tech use & tech skills


Topics : Inflation CPI Inflation March IIP BS Web Reports

First Published: May 12 2023 | 5:42 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Rajasthan govt to spend Rs 180 crore to promote small biz, generate jobs

Employment
2 min read

Vegetable oil imports up 21% to 8.1 MT in 6 months: Industry body SEA

trade, trade deals
3 min read

India's April palm oil imports slump 30% to 14-mth low as preference shifts

Palm oil, edible
2 min read

Centre announces $2 bn investment in Mohali's Semiconductor Laboratory

semiconductor
2 min read
Premium

Digital India's two realities: A yawning gap between tech use & tech skills

Digital India
6 min read

Most Popular

View More

Adani Group's Abu Dhabi backer says no plan to join any new share sale

Gautam Adani
2 min read

WhatsApp users in India flooded with spam calls, platform responds

Whatsapp
3 min read
Premium

India can repeat UPI success in e-commerce: Walmart CEO Doug McMillon

Doug McMillon
9 min read

Stocks to Watch on May 12: Adani Total, RIL, TaMo, ONGC, Vedanta, Mankind

stocks
6 min read

MSCI drops Adani Transmission and Adani Total Gas from India index

Adani, Adani Group
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon