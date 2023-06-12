close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Retail inflation cools to over two-year low in May; IIP growth recovers

CPI based inflation rate stood at 4.25% in May, as against 4.70% in the previous month, because of a decline in the food, fuel, clothing and services prices, according to data

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
inflation

4 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2023 | 10:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India’s retail inflation rate cooled to a 25-month low in May on the back of a high base and easing price pressures across categories, giving the central bank elbow room to maintain an extended pause on policy rates. The Index of Industrial Production (IIP), on the other hand, recovered in April due to good performance by the manufacturing and mining sectors, data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed on Monday.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation rate stood at 4.25 per cent in May, as against 4.70 per cent in the previous month, because of a decline in the food, fuel, clothing and services prices, according to the data.

Headline inflation, thus, stayed within the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) upper tolerance limit for the third consecutive month in 2023. The RBI has an inflation target of 4 per cent, with a margin of 2 percentage points on either side. However, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, after the monetary policy review earlier this month, said, “Our target and endeavour is to see that headline inflation aligns with the target on a durable basis. The primary target of monetary policy is 4 per cent.”
Meanwhile, IIP growth rebounded to 4.2 per cent in April from 1.1 per cent in March, largely due to an increase in output growth in manufacturing (4.9 per cent), while growth slowed in mining (5.1 per cent). Electricity witnessed a contraction (-1.1 per cent), the data showed.

Food inflation fell to an 18-month low of 2.91 per cent in May from 3.84 per cent in April.
The fall in food inflation was mainly driven by a deceleration in the prices of cereals (12.65 per cent), fruits (0.70 per cent), non- alcoholic beverages (3.71 per cent), and prepared meals (6.36 per cent), and a continued contraction in the prices of meat and fish (-1.29 per cent), oils (-16.01 per cent), and vegetables (-8.18 per cent). Prices of protein-rich items like egg, milk and pulses accelerated 6.71 per cent, 8.91 per cent and 6.56 per cent, respectively.

Also Read

Retail inflation eases marginally to 6.44% in February from 6.52% in Jan

January retail inflation rises to 6.52%, highest since October 2022

CPI inflation dips to 18-month low of 4.7% in April; IIP slows to 1.1%

Retail inflation eases to 4.7% in April; March IIP falls sharply to 1.1%

IIP growth rebounds to 7.1% in Nov; retail inflation eases to 5.7% in Dec

India's inflation is higher than other key developing economies, shows data

Sonowal holds meet to explore EXIM trade potential of Assam's Dhubri port

For first time in 15 yrs, govt imposes stock limits on wheat till Mar 2024

India's GDP reaches $3.75 trillion-mark in 2023, says Finance Ministry

India, UAE looking at ways to expand trade in value-added gold products


Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and fuel items, remained below 6 per cent for the third consecutive month due to a deceleration in price rise of services like education, recreation, personal care, transportation, household, and health services. It, however, remained above the headline figure in May as well.
Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA, said although the lower-than-expected retail inflation print was chiefly driven by the food and beverages segment, concerns remained about the potential impact of a sub-par monsoon on food inflation in the second half of FY24.

“The onset of the monsoon has been delayed, and the pan-Indian rainfall has been deficient so far in June. While seasonally healthy reservoir levels are likely to provide some respite, a normal distribution of rainfall in July will be critical to ensure timely sowing of kharif crops over the majority of the country, thereby impacting crop output and food inflation,” Nayar added.
In IIP, growth in output of primary goods (1.9 per cent) and capital goods (6.2 per cent) decelerated in April, whereas the output growth of infrastructure goods (12.8 per cent) and intermediate goods (7.1 per cent) accelerated.

Growth in consumer durables (-3.5 per cent) contracted for the fifth consecutive month in April, signaling continued weakness in consumer demand, whereas the output growth of consumer non-durables (10.7 per cent) accelerated from the contraction seen in March.
Only 12 of the 23 manufacturing sectors registered growth in April, as sectors like textiles (-6.3 per cent), tobacco (-21.3 per cent), apparel (-29.1 per cent), and leather products (-6.5 per cent) contracted in the month.

Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Bank of Baroda, said manufacturing drove the growth in IIP, besides sectors related to government spending doing well in April.
Rajani Sinha, chief economist, CARE ratings, said the RBI was expected to maintain a status quo in 2023 with CPI inflation remaining above the 4 per cent target and growth impulses expected to hold up well.

Echoing similar views, Nayar added that the hawkish tone of the June policy document implied that a pivot to rate cuts was quite distant and an extended pause was expected through FY24 with the stance remaining unchanged over the next couple of policy meetings.
Topics : CPI IIP India inflation

First Published: Jun 12 2023 | 10:15 PM IST

Latest News

View More

India's inflation is higher than other key developing economies, shows data

inflation
3 min read

CoWIN data breach a national emergency: Cyber law expert Pavan Duggal

hacking, hackers, cyberfraud, cyber security, cyber threat, digital, e-commerce, e-firms, payment, online, privacy, data breach
3 min read

Sonowal holds meet to explore EXIM trade potential of Assam's Dhubri port

Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways
2 min read

Most Popular

Retail inflation eases to 4.25% in May; April IIP rises 4.2% vs 1.1% in Mar

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

'Missing the mark': Asset monetisation 18% short of target in FY23

loans, aum, assets, banks, investment, shares, stocks, funds
3 min read

Concor disinvestment plan hits roadblocks, may be delayed indefinitely

Concor
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon