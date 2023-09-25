close
Sensex (0.02%)
66023.69 + 14.54
Nifty (0.00%)
19674.55 0.30
Nifty Midcap (0.66%)
40405.70 + 266.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.41%)
5757.95 + 23.75
Nifty Bank (0.35%)
44766.10 + 154.05
Heatmap

CTI urges Centre to ban lentil import from Canada amid heightened tensions

The Central government may contact other countries for pulses like Russia, Singapore, and Turkey, Brijesh Goyal added

India Canada

A growing dispute between India and Canada has erupted following allegations made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2023 | 5:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Delhi traders' body CTI on Monday urged the Central government to ban import of lentil (masur) from Canada, over Ottawa's allegations relating to the killing of a Khalistani separatist on Canadian soil.
In a letter to Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) said that there was a need to exert economic pressure on Canada.
A growing dispute between India and Canada has erupted following allegations made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
Chairman of CTI, Brijesh Goyal, said that the development has sent ripples through the business world. Indian traders have demanded that India should ban import of lentils from Canada, which is a major supplier.
"Canada is becoming a stronghold of Khalistanis and their anti-India sentiment was displayed by protests at the Indian embassy. However, Trudeau is making politically motivated statements in view of upcoming elections in Canada," he said.
India's annual pulse consumption is estimated at around 23 lakh tonnes of which 15-16 lakh tonnes is produced domestically and rest is imported from other countries. In the last financial year, India imported 4.85 lakh tonnes of lentil from Canada, Goyal said.

Also Read

Here's how climate change is fueling wildfires in the US and Canada

Amid strained ties, Canada pulling diplomats from India, citing 'threats'

Nykaa, Paytm, Zomato: Canadian FPI-held stocks take a hit on widening rift

Canada forest fires intensify, worsen air quality in Canada, United States

Apples to lentils: India removes additional duties on certain US products

RBI not comfortable with NPAs in UCBs, asks lenders to focus on governance

'No proposition for independent regulator in proposed e-commerce policy'

New limestone block set to aid employment and revenue in Rajasthan

Regulatory framework for large unlisted firms by MCA in the works

Uttar Pradesh's top cities to tap capital markets with infrastructure bonds

The Central government may contact other countries for pulses like Russia, Singapore, and Turkey, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : India trade policy India-Canada Canada Trade talks

First Published: Sep 25 2023 | 5:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesIIT Madras - Ericsson PartnerStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveRozgar MelaAsian Games 2023 LIVEUPSC NDA Result 2023 resultGold-Silver PriceAmazon Great Festival saleShark Tank season 3

Companies News

Bajaj Finance in talks with 4 investment banks to raise $800 mn-$1 bnShree Cement to raise up to Rs 700 cr via NCDs on private placement basis

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Humans of Bombay vs People of India: All you need to know about the caseKarnataka charges Rs 513 for a liquor bottle that costs Rs 100 in Goa

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says officialIndia unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon