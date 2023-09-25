close
Sensex (0.02%)
66023.69 + 14.54
Nifty (0.00%)
19674.55 0.30
Nifty Midcap (0.66%)
40405.70 + 266.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.41%)
5757.95 + 23.75
Nifty Bank (0.35%)
44766.10 + 154.05
Heatmap

Uttar Pradesh's top cities to tap capital markets with infrastructure bonds

Depending on the success, other development authorities would be nudged to join the bonds bandwagon

India to enter JP Morgan's EM bond index; set for $20 billion inflow

Representative Image

Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2023 | 4:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Looking to fund infra projects by tapping the capital markets, the development authorities of UP’s top urban centres are planning to float infra bonds.

The authorities of five big cities — Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Varanasi and Agra — have been asked to do the preliminary groundwork, including credit rating.

“We have told the development authorities to get themselves credit rated and then explore the bonds market for projects with good financial base in terms of returns, and ability to return the money, including interest,” UP additional chief secretary, housing, Nitin Ramesh Gokarn told Business Standard.

However, the state government would not provide any sovereign guarantee on these bonds, he added.
 
The development authorities, for example Lucknow Development Authority (LDA), would be mandated to float bonds based on its own strong fundamentals and balance sheets.

In UP, Lucknow and Ghaziabad municipal corporations had earlier floated municipal bonds, which were later listed on the BSE.

Also Read

Banks tier II bond issuance surges 3.5 times in FY23, shows data

Analysts turn cautious on Asian markets; India remains an outlier

'Bond yields could stay under pressure over the next 6 months'

After JP Morgan, Bloomberg index may add India; analysts eye $20 bn inflow

AAP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections

Integrating GVCs can add $1.2 trn to India's foreign trade: GTRI report

India's April-August finished steel imports from China at five-year high

India mulling its own carbon tax on exports along the lines of CBAM

Govt to auction Jammu & Kashmir's lithium reserves over next few weeks

Govt could sell wheat in open market to control price: Sanjeev Chopra

Bond is a debt security issued by a government agency or municipality to finance capital expenditure. The investors get payments or returns on a predetermined rate of interest over a stipulated time period.
 
Meanwhile, the state development authorities would utilise the funds raised from the proposed infra bonds on different housing and commercial projects falling under their jurisdiction.
 
Depending on the success, other development authorities would be nudged to join the bonds bandwagon.

Interestingly, this comes after global financial advisory firm JPMorgan included India in its market debt index. This is expected to boost capital inflows into the country.

Topics : Bonds Uttar Pradesh Capital markets

First Published: Sep 25 2023 | 4:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesAsian Games 2023 India's full scheduleStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveStock To Watch TodayAsian Games 2023 LIVEUPSC NDA Result 2023 resultGold-Silver PriceAmazon Great Festival saleShark Tank season 3

Companies News

Bajaj Finance in talks with 4 investment banks to raise $800 mn-$1 bnShree Cement to raise up to Rs 700 cr via NCDs on private placement basis

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Humans of Bombay vs People of India: All you need to know about the caseKarnataka charges Rs 513 for a liquor bottle that costs Rs 100 in Goa

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says officialIndia unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon