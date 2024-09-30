Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / Current account deficit widens to 1.1% of GDP in June quarter at $9.7 bn

Current account deficit widens to 1.1% of GDP in June quarter at $9.7 bn

Gold import surge may push current account deficit to 2% in Sept quarter, say economists

export import trade

Representative Picture

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 8:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s current account balance moved into deficit (CAD) sequentially to $9.7 billion in the April-June quarter (Q1) of 2024-25 (FY25), accounting for 1.1 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP). The current account balance was in surplus to the tune of $4.6 billion in January-March 2024 (Q4FY24), which represented 0.5 per cent of GDP. In the year-ago period, the current account deficit (CAD) was $8.9 billion, or 1 per cent of GDP.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in a statement, said the CAD widened on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis, primarily due to a rise in the deficit in merchandise trade to $65.1 billion in Q1FY25 from $56.7 billion in Q1FY24.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA, said, "While the current account deficit expectedly widened in Q1 FY25, it undershot our forecast primarily on account of secondary income."

Looking ahead, the spike in gold imports in August 2024, following the customs duty reduction, is likely to bloat this quarter's CAD considerably to nearly 2.0 per cent of GDP, Nayar added.

Net services receipts increased Y-o-Y to $39.7 billion in Q1FY25 from $35.1 billion a year ago. Services exports rose on a Y-o-Y basis across major categories such as computer services, business services, travel services, and transportation services.

The RBI said private transfer receipts, mainly representing remittances by Indians employed overseas, increased to $29.5 billion in Q1FY25 from $27.1 billion in Q1FY24.

The net outgo on the income account, primarily reflecting investment payments, increased to $10.7 billion in Q1FY25 from $10.2 billion in Q1FY24.

More From This Section

Core Sector

Core sector output growth contracts by 1.8% in August, shows govt data

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 500 Rs

Rajasthan Investment Summit: Rs 12.5 trn MoUs signed in Mumbai, Delhi

manufacturing

Key infra sectors' growth contracts 1.8% in August, shows govt data

manufacturing

Total employment in manufacturing industries up 7.5% in FY23: Govt survey

trade, Port, Container

India should not push US for GSP benefits as gains are marginal: GTRI


Net inflows under foreign portfolio investment nosedived to $0.9 billion in Q1FY25 from $15.7 billion in Q1FY24.

Additionally, net external commercial borrowings to India recorded an inflow of $1.8 billion in Q1FY25, as against an inflow of $5.6 billion a year ago.

In Q1FY25, concerning the balance of payments (BoP) position, there was an accretion of $5.2 billion to reserves, compared to an accretion of $24.4 billion in the same period last year, the RBI said.

Also Read

Gold

Govt notifies 160 tons of gold import from UAE at concessional rate

gold price, gold share

Gold imports dip 4.23% to $12.64 bn in Apr-Jul over global uncertainities

How to trade Gold ahead of US Fed outcome today? Check key levels here

How to trade Gold ahead of US Fed outcome today? Check key levels here

SEBI

Sebi levies Rs 10 lakh fine on Anand Rathi for flouting stock brokers rules

South African women's cricket team

Women's T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa full schedule, live time streaming

Topics : Gold Import CAD Current Account Deficit

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 8:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableKRN Heat Exchanger IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon