Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / Key infra sectors' growth contracts 1.8% in August, shows govt data

Key infra sectors' growth contracts 1.8% in August, shows govt data

The growth of core sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity -- was 13.4 per cent in August 2023

manufacturing

The eight core sectors contribute 40.27 per cent to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) which measures overall industrial growth. Representative Picture

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 5:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The growth in production of eight key infrastructure sectors contracted 1.8 per cent in August this year due to a decline in the output of coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, cement and electricity, according to official data released on Monday.

The growth rate was 6.1 per cent in July.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The growth of core sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity -- was 13.4 per cent in August 2023.

During April-August this fiscal, the output of core sectors rose 4.6 per cent against 8 per cent in the same period last fiscal.

 

The eight core sectors contribute 40.27 per cent to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) which measures overall industrial growth.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

border, barbed wire, cross-border

India, Bhutan to expedite development of cross-border infra projects

NBCC

NBCC secures Rs 75 crore contract for IIIT Nagpur infra expansion

Mumbai's first-ever underground Metro is expected to begin operations in a phased manner starting in October, according to state agency officials. The Rs 37,276 crore project is likely to become fully operational in 2025. Mumbai metro

Mumbai's first underground Metro gears up for partial launch in October

adani

Adani Energy Solutions valued at $18.5 bn; revenue to grow 20% over 3 years

Adani Enterprises, Adani group

Adani Group eyes 46.64% stake acquisition in ITD Cementation India

Topics : infrastructure Indian Economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 5:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableKRN Heat Exchanger IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon