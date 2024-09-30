Rajasthan Investment Summit: Rs 12.5 trn MoUs signed in Mumbai, Delhi

Business Standard
Sharma said Rajasthan is becoming the centre of attraction for businesses and providing services to investors remains his priority

Yash Kumar Singhal
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 7:40 PM IST

Investment agreements worth Rs 12.5 trillion have been signed during the Mumbai and Delhi roadshows in the run-up to the 'Rising Rajasthan' global investment summit, to be held in Jaipur from December 9-11, the state's chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said on Monday.

"Agreements worth Rs 4.5 trillion were signed during the roadshow in Mumbai (in August) for investments in sectors including renewable energy, cement, auto components, and battery storage, which will generate 7 lakh job opportunities in Rajasthan," Sharma said, addressing a roadshow in Delhi where additional MoUs worth Rs 8 trillion were signed.

Sharma said Rajasthan is becoming the centre of attraction for businesses and providing services to investors remains his priority.

“Earlier, investors were left in the lurch because of file delays, but we have simplified our policies to invest and run businesses in Rajasthan,” he added.

Sharma said such measures will take the growth story of Rajasthan to new heights with more employment opportunities, realising the ambitious goal of doubling Rajasthan’s economy from $180 billion to $350 billion in the next five years.

“We have made this a global summit, encouraging foreign investors to invest in Rajasthan, such as in South Korea and Japan. We have had fruitful conversations with companies in both countries. The Korean Stone Association and the Rajasthan government have also discussed ways to improve stone exports from Rajasthan. Samsung Healthcare has also talked about providing advanced healthcare to our citizens using AI healthcare tools. The success of the Neemrana Japanese Zone has led to the celebration of Neemrana Day in Japan, which is a moment of pride,” he said.

Further, Sharma said industrial land acquisition and development have been simplified, and initiatives like the Private Industrial Park Scheme and the Land Aggregation & Monetisation Policy are being rolled out to create a more conducive environment for business expansion.

“We have approved the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme (RIPS) 2024 in our cabinet, wherein necessary provisions have been made to promote MSMEs and sunrise sectors. One of the Japanese companies is also interested in providing employment to 15,000 youths apart from investing. We have also decided to open a college for imparting education in foreign languages in Rajasthan so that our people going abroad for work don’t face any problems,” he noted.

Meanwhile, Industry and Commerce Minister Col. Rajyavardhan Rathore asked industry leaders to partner with the state government not only through investments but also by skilling the youth of Rajasthan to create a skilled workforce and exploit the favourable demographic dividend of the state.

Ajitabh Sharma, principal secretary of industry and commerce, outlined many key sectors for plentiful employment opportunities, namely tourism, renewable energy, logistics, real estate, information technology (IT) services, etc.

“We have a dedicated investor services interface, Raj Nivesh, where 122 plus services across 14 departments are available, apart from a GIS-enabled industrial land portal. The turnaround time for these applications is 17 days,” he added.

First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 7:40 PM IST

