Datanomics: Gulf bloc's share in India's imports up, exports down
India, GCC begin FTA talks as import dependence deepens, export mix shifts toward electronics and away from energy over the past decade
Yash Kumar Singhal
India and the nations of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) have inked the terms of reference to kickstart the talks for a free-trade agreement to boost bilateral trade and investment. GCC has been India’s important trade partner. India’s exports to the GCC countries rose from $41.7 billion in FY16 to $56.9 billion in FY25, while its imports from GCC more than doubled from $55.8 billion in FY16 to $121.67 billion in FY25.