Datanomics: How reality dodges Economic Surveys and Union Budgets
Economic Survey projections and Budget assumptions on GDP growth have often missed the mark, with actual growth diverging from estimates in several years
Indivjal Dhasmana
Two headline macroeconomic numbers eagerly awaited in the Economic Surveys and Union Budgets are real and nominal gross domestic product (GDP) growth rates. While the Economic Surveys project real GDP growth rate for the coming financial year, Union Budgets assume nominal GDP growth rate, which forms the basis for key fiscal calculations such as taxes, expenditure, fiscal deficit, and debt.
