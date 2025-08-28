Thursday, August 28, 2025 | 11:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Datanomics: Job patterns expose India's labour market fragilities

Datanomics: Job patterns expose India's labour market fragilities

These fault lines indicate that while growth may remain steady, global shocks such as tariff hikes could magnify job losses

internship, jobs
premium

Employment trends in the textile and apparel sectors reveal its vulnerability to global uncertainties. | Photo: Shutterstock

Shikha Chaturvedi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 11:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mahendra Dev, the chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM), recently noted that the impact of high tariffs imposed by the United States (US) on India might be less on growth, but more on jobs. High female youth disengagement, rising unemployment among the educated, and the vulnerability of labour-intensive sectors like textile and apparel highlight structural weaknesses in the labour market. These fault lines indicate that while growth may remain steady, global shocks such as tariff hikes could magnify job losses. 
 
4 in 10 young women not working or studying
 
The share of the
Topics : Trump tariff hike US tariff hike Indian Economy
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon