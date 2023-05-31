close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Delhi to be leading state for tax admin through AI intervention: Gahlot

Delhi FM said collection of GST and VAT in the city was more than Rs 34,000 cr in 2022-23, and claimed Delhi will be a leading state for tax administration through the intervention of AI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Tax collections

1 min read Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 11:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday said the collection of GST and VAT in the city was more than Rs 34,000 crores in 2022-23, and claimed Delhi will be a leading state for tax administration through the intervention of artificial intelligence.

Trade and Taxes department plays an important role in the government, Gahlot said in a review meeting.

"The GST and VAT collection was more than Rs 34,000 Crores in 2022-23. This year we expect remarkable growth in the collection," said Gahlot in a statement.

Delhi government wants to constantly evolve while making the system more transparent and efficient. The plan is to have a well-structured system by adopting the best practices from all the leading states across the country, he said.

The focus of the government is also to increase the convenience of the taxpayers, by resolving the existing pain points in the system, he said.

In the coming few weeks, meetings with market and trade associations through outreach camps will also be held regularly to understand the grievance being faced by them, said the minister.

Also Read

Kailash Gahlot presents Rs 78,800-cr Budget for 2023-24 in Delhi Assembly

New bus queue shelters in Delhi to be vandal-proof: Kailash Gahlot

Delhi to get 1,500 electric buses by end of 2023; says Kailash Gahlot

Delhi Eco Survey: AAP govt's per capita income rises 14.18% to Rs 4,44,768

Govt plans to remove all 3 landfill sites in Delhi in next 2 years: Gahlot

No plan to let Chinese firms re-enter Indian telecom market: Govt

Global subsidy race puts a spanner in India's chip manufacturing hopes

Growth of bank credit to industry decelerates in April to 7%: RBI

Union Cabinet approves CITIIS 2.0 with a focus on circular economy

Rs 2,000 note withdrawal to add Rs 1.5 trn of deposits to banks: Expert

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Tax Collection Artificial intelligence Delhi GST

First Published: May 31 2023 | 11:58 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Centre allots additional 199,000 houses under PMAY-G to Jammu and Kashmir

Sunteck to Brigade, major listed realtors hike residential prices by 10%
1 min read

J'Khand credit-deposit ratio at 45%, plan to increase it to 50% soon: SLBC

Indian rupee
3 min read

Delhi to be leading state for tax admin through AI intervention: Gahlot

Tax collections
1 min read

No plan to let Chinese firms re-enter Indian telecom market: Govt

Image
5 min read

Betting big: Global subsidy race puts a spanner in India semicon works

semiconductor
3 min read

Most Popular

GDP growth at 6.1% in Q4, 7.2% in full FY23; construction, agri surprise

Economic growth, GDP
2 min read

Vedanta-Foxconn chip venture application for India funding to be rejected

Anil Agarwal
3 min read

Govt's fiscal deficit narrows to 6.4% of GDP for FY23, meets target

Fiscal Deficit
2 min read

Stocks to watch: Adani Ports, NMDC, HDFC Life, Apollo Hospitals, PTC Inds

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
4 min read

Sensex slips 347 pts on profit-taking, Nifty holds 18,500; RIL, SBI dip 2%

stock markets
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon