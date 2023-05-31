Union Cabinet approves CITIIS 2.0 with a focus on circular economy

CITIIS 2.0 aims to leverage and scale up the learnings of CITIIS 1.0, which was launched in 2018 by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs with a total outlay of Rs 933 crore.

In a push to support projects promoting a circular economy and climate-oriented reform actions, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the City Investments to Innovate, Integrate and Sustain 2.0 (CITIIS 2.0). The scheme will run for a period of four years from 2023 to 2027.