Despite UPI surge, CIC hits record ₹40 trillion in January: SBI report

“Intriguingly, though the volume of cash in circulation has continued to grow, the ‘cash-to-GDP’ ratio has declined in recent years to 11 per cent in FY26 from 14.4 per cent in FY21,” the report said. The models showed that the direction of change of currency and GDP may be the same, but incremental GDP growth is now being less financed by cash and more through UPI.

Commenting on the dichotomy that both UPI transactions have surged as well as currency in circulation, the report pointed out several factors behind the rise in cash demand.

One is that per-month cash withdrawal from ATMs could surpass the long-term average of ₹2.5 lakh, with states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal showing an increasing trend in cash withdrawals at ATMs.

Moreover, the Karnataka Commercial Taxes Department issuing around 18,000 GST notices to small traders and vendors for UPI transactions exceeding the ₹40 lakh registration threshold between 2022 and 2025 may have acted as a disincentive to UPI transactions, the report said.

“The motive to hold cash has also jumped, particularly in rural areas with low interest rates and the penchant for consumption,” the report said, noting that declining interest rates may have also resulted in higher precautionary demand for money.

Another reason for the surge in CIC could be that with the rise in precious metals prices, there could have been rising currency in circulation through recycling of gold/silver from households.