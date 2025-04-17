Thursday, April 17, 2025 | 08:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India to navigate global disruptions with policy agility: FM Sitharaman

India to navigate global disruptions with policy agility: FM Sitharaman

Speaking at the 150th-anniversary celebration of the BSE, Sitharaman acknowledged the risks posed by "tariff wars" but expressed confidence in India's resilient economy

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the 150 years celebration of BSE in Mumbai, Thursday, April 17, 2025 | Photo: KAMLESH PEDNEKAR

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the 150 years celebration of BSE in Mumbai, Thursday, April 17, 2025 | Photo: KAMLESH PEDNEKAR

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 7:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid global uncertainties stemming from tariff wars and trade realignment, India will tackle these challenges with policy agility and a long-term vision, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday.
 
Speaking at the 150th-anniversary celebration of the BSE, Sitharaman acknowledged the risks posed by "tariff wars" but expressed confidence in India’s resilient economy. She noted that the world is undergoing a phase of "trade recalibration", and India is not immune to global headwinds.
 
“India is confident that we will navigate these global disruptions with policy agility and long-term vision. Our focus remains firmly on building a robust domestic foundation—laid and strengthened through infrastructure development, inclusive growth and deeper regional cooperation. These are not just buffers to external shocks but accelerators to our long-term growth aspirations,” said Sitharaman.
 
 
The finance minister warned that escalating tariff wars and rising protectionism could disrupt global supply chains, raise production costs and create cross-border investment uncertainties.
 
“It is a VUCA world—volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous. One thing is firm—the strength of the Indian economic fundamentals and the macroeconomic prudence with which the economy is being managed. We offer investors, who are the nerve centres of the stock exchange, a combination of policy stability, growth, governance and innovation, macroeconomic prudent policies and democratic institutions,” said the FM.

Also Read

Nirmala Sitharaman

India bets on policy agility to beat global supply chain woes: Sitharaman

Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman with Federal Finance Minister of Austria Markus Marterbauer in Vienna on Friday | PHOTO: X/@nsitharaman

FM Nirmala Sitharaman urges Austrian firms to harness India opportunity

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

FM Sitharaman invites Austrian firms to invest in emerging sectors in India

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

'Eagerness' on both sides to conclude India-UK FTA: FM Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

UK to support India in the internationalisation of rupee currency

 
Sitharaman emphasised that the government had anticipated these shifts while drafting the FY26 Budget, asserting that bolstering domestic efficiency and competitiveness is key to economic resilience. She also praised India’s robust regulatory framework, which has attracted sustained foreign and domestic investments despite global volatility.
 
Sebi chief highlights market integrity
 
At the same event, Sebi chairperson Tuhin Kanta Pandey underscored the global benchmarks set by India’s capital markets in transparency and efficiency, citing advancements like the T+1 settlement cycle. He urged market institutions to prioritise governance, disclosure and public trust over short-term commercial gains.
 
“Narrow business objectives must never override public interest,” Pandey stated.
 
Earlier during the day, at the CII Corporate Governance Summit, Pandey addressed concerns around the National Stock Exchange (NSE) IPO, assuring that Sebi would not let commercial interests overshadow public welfare. The regulator has formed an internal committee to review the IPO proposal.
 
Citing Sebi’s strict actions in cases like Gensol, Pandey stressed the importance of rooting out malpractices while calling for greater self-regulation among corporates.

More From This Section

Pension

House panel asks labour ministry to evaluate EPS by the end of 2025

inflation, food, bill

Govt efforts help bring retail inflation to 6-year low: Finance ministry

Indian rupees, Currency, rupee

Rupee faces more pressure as weakening yuan raises depreciation risks

gdp data

Fitch cuts India's GDP projection by 10 bps to 6.4% as trade war escalates

BVR Subrahmanyam, Subrahmanyam

Indian economy to surpass Germany, Japan in 3 years: NITI Aayog CEO

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Finance minister economic growth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 17 2025 | 7:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayHDFC Q4 Results 2025Infosys Q4 Results 2025Stock Market HolidayWipro Q4 ResultsGood Friday Bank Holiday IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon