Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / Diesel consumption to rise 3%-4% in FY25, says Indian Oil chairman

Diesel consumption to rise 3%-4% in FY25, says Indian Oil chairman

India's annual diesel demand in April-September, half of this fiscal year, rose 1% to 44.4 million tons, according to government data, even though heavy rains curtailed the movement of trucks

petrol, Oil, Diesel

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 3:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's annual diesel consumption is expected to rise by 3%-4% in the current fiscal year to March 31, said V. Satish Kumar, chairman of Indian Oil Corp (IOC).

India's annual diesel demand in April-September, half of this fiscal year, rose 1% to 44.4 million tons, according to government data, even though heavy rains curtailed the movement of trucks.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"There will be a pick up in diesel consumption from October as rains have stopped and crop harvesting has begun," V. Satish Kumar told reporters on the sidelines of an event organised by the World Biogas Association.

 

IOC is India's largest fuel retailer and refiner.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Metro, Delhi Metro

Delhi Metro to make 40 extra trips each day amidst rising AQI: Gopal Rai

tata motors

Tata Motors receives order for 1000 diesel bus chassis from UPSRTC

Oil, petrol

Headroom to slash petrol, diesel prices by Rs 2-3 per litre: Icra

PremiumSonangol Huila, a very large crude carrier (VLCC), left Jamnagar carrying 1 million barrels of diesel on July 8 and reached Le Havre, a French port, on August 18; Elandra Falcon, carrying 1 million barrels of ultra-low sulphur diesel, left Jamnagar i

Suez crisis: Houthi attacks disrupt India's diesel trade and oil business

Fuel, Fuel prices, diesel

Monsoon dampens diesel sales for retailers in early September, shows data

Topics : diesel Fuel

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 3:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayCyclone DanaIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon