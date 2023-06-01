close

Disinvestment push: Potential buyers buying PSU shares exempt from gift tax

Potential buyers acquiring PSU shares exempt from gift tax

Shrimi Choudhary New Delhi
Disinvestment, PSU
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 9:43 PM IST
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has exempted buyers from gift tax when they acquire equity shares in public-sector units (PSUs) through strategic disinvestment.
Earlier the exemption was applied only in the case of sale of a PSU.
The change in the income-tax law has been made to make strategic divestment in PSUs attractive, said experts.
Topics : Disinvestment PSUs

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 9:43 PM IST

