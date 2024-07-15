Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Drought-like conditions spur crop loan distribution in Chhattisgarh

The government is ensuring the distribution of short-term loans to the maximum number of farmers across the state

Rupee, Indian Rupee

Photo: Bloomberg

R Krishna Das Raipur
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 12:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid the threat of drought looming over parts of Chhattisgarh following scanty rainfall, the state has seen a surge in crop loan disbursement in the last few months.

The government is ensuring the distribution of short-term loans to the maximum number of farmers across the state.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

But the post-poll scenario in the state has made officials sceptical about meeting the target in the kharif marketing season 2024-25.

In the election year that concluded in December 2023, farmers used to avail loan anticipating the new government would write it off as poll promises.

Ahead of the Assembly elections, the then chief minister Bhupesh Baghel promised a loan waiver to farmers if Congress returned to power.

It was a major electoral promise that drove Congress to power in Chhattisgarh in 2018 after a gap of 15 years.

The first decision taken by the Baghel government soon after coming to power was to waive off around Rs 9,000 crore of farmer loans. It also waived off another Rs 350 crore of irrigation tax.

However, Congress was trounced in the 2023 elections and BJP had not offered any sop on farm loans.

But the amount of disbursement for the current season has surpassed the figure of last year, which was also election year.

More From This Section

artificial intelligence business fintech

Budget 2024-25: Here are key challenges in artificial intelligence infra

PremiumThe Ministry of Defence is keen on bringing in private industry at the design & development stage. But, private firms want to come in later

Statsguru: Six charts explain India's increasing defence production

PremiumCommercial banks mobilised ~1.45 trillion through certificates of deposit (CDs) in June to strengthen their balance sheets ahead of the quarter-end, according to data from the Clearing Corporation of India.

Commercial banks in India step up their control to check 'mule' fraud

PremiumNon tariffs, trade, economy

Non-tariff barriers: Centre readies steps to ease exporters' woes

Premiumtrade fta

More instructions on FTA-COO for claiming exemptions


“So far, 1.174 million farmers have received short-term agricultural loans worth Rs 5,250 crore through 2,058 cooperative societies managed by state cooperative banks in the state,” a state government spokesperson said.

Loans worth Rs 5,000 crore were distributed last year. This year, the state government has set a loan distribution target of Rs 7,300 crore for farmers. As of now, about 72 per cent of the target has been achieved, the spokesperson added.

According to agriculture experts, the drought-like situation prevailing in some pockets of the state could be the possible reason for the surge.

Chhattisgarh has so far received 244 mm of rainfall, which is about 30 per cent less compared to the average rainfall during the period.

The 12 major dams in the state have only 31.44 per cent water. One of the major dams in Chhattisgarh — Gangrel — has only 4.91 per cent of its usable water left.

Also Read

Agriculture, farmers, wheat, procurement, MSP, APMC, commodity

Govt procurement comes full circle in Chhattisgarh, GeM portal to resume

Female students, School girls

Chhattisgarh govt to promote local languages, dialects in schools

farming, farmers, kharif, wheat, crops, sowing, agriculture, rural

Chhattisgarh sets a target to produce 12.11 MT foodgrain in kharif season

Security Forces, naxalism

8 Naxalites, one security personnel killed in Chhattisgarh encounter

IIM Raipur

'Chintan Shivir': Ministers get IIM classes on governance in Chhattisgarh

Topics : Chhattisgarh government indian politics crop loan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 12:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMalala Day 2024IAS Pooja KhedkarLatest News LIVENEST Result 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon