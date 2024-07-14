Union Budget 2024-25: Here are key challenges in artificial intelligence

Key challenges
Lack of clear regulatory guidelines and data privacy & misuse
Budgetary support for AI deployment in pockets
Demand-supply gap for skilled AI professionals
Lack of public awareness
Industry ask
Invest in AI infrastructure such as high end hardware, software
Encourage public-private participation through transparent schemes to encourage AI adoption
Increased funding for AI research through a greater thrust on R&D, such as academic institutions, innovation centres, and a thriving startup ecosystem
Tax incentives for firms investing heavily in AI R&D