Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Union Budget 2024-25: Here are key challenges in artificial intelligence

Increased funding for AI research through a greater thrust on R&D, such as academic institutions, innovation centres, and a thriving startup ecosystem

artificial intelligence business fintech

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2024 | 11:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Key challenges
 
Lack of clear regulatory guidelines and data privacy & misuse
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Budgetary support for AI deployment in pockets
Demand-supply gap for skilled AI professionals
Lack of public awareness

Industry ask

Invest in AI infrastructure such as high end hardware, software 
 
Encourage public-private participation through transparent schemes to encourage AI adoption
 
Increased funding for AI research through a greater thrust on R&D, such as academic institutions, innovation centres, and a thriving startup ecosystem 
 
Tax incentives for firms investing heavily in AI R&D



 The government has already taken several steps to assist India’s AI journey. This budget is an ideal opportunity to launch India’s long-term aspirations with AI being an essential ingredient

Rajnil Malik, Partner and genAI GTM leader, PwC India  

Chart

Also Read

health

Union Budget 2024-25: Here are the key challenges in health care sector

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun, Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Budget 2024: Kharge attacks PM Modi on 5 economic issues on inflation, jobs

5G

Budget Watch: Govt may announce new 5G initiatives, focus on R&D for 6G

Provident fund

Budget 2024: Centre may hike Provident Fund limit to Rs 25k after a decade

Sitharaman, Union Budget, Nirmala sitharaman

Economic vision and not stimulus in Modi 3.0 Budget: Goldman Sachs

Topics : Union budgets artifical intelligence Indian Economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 14 2024 | 11:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMalala Day 2024IAS Pooja KhedkarLatest News LIVENEST Result 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon