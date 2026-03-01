Sunday, March 01, 2026 | 03:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Economists project FY27 growth to be over 7% in the new GDP series

Economists project FY27 growth to be over 7% in the new GDP series

Economists expect India's FY27 growth to exceed 7 per cent under the new GDP series, supported by capex push and consumption, though trade tensions and El Nino risks loom

gross domestic product, GDP Growth

ICRA has projected a GDP growth of 7 per cent in FY27 on the back of favourable developments.

Ruchika Chitravanshi
Last Updated : Mar 01 2026 | 2:58 PM IST
India’s economic growth in FY2026–27 is projected to be over 7 per cent by economists under the new GDP series, with a continued push to the government’s capital expenditure and steady urban and rural demand. Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, uncertainty in the trade environment and Artificial Intelligence-led disruption, however, are some of the downside risks to growth in the next financial year, according to economists.
 
Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran had recently said that India’s economy is expected to grow by 7 per cent to 7.4 per cent in 2026–27 under the new GDP data series, a tad higher than the 6.8–7.2 per cent projected in the Economic Survey presented at the end of January.
 
 
ICRA has projected a GDP growth of 7 per cent in FY27 on the back of favourable developments, including an interim trade deal with the US at a lower tariff rate and improved prospects of domestic investment.
 
“The reduction in GST rates, cumulative 125 rate cuts, as well as lower-than-expected rise in food inflation, along with upbeat farm sector trends portend a favourable outlook for private consumption in the upcoming fiscal,” said Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, ICRA.
 
India’s new national accounts series, rebased to 2022–23, incorporates new segments and administrative datasets, including GST transaction data, alongside methodological changes such as double deflation in manufacturing.

“The improved capture of faster-growing segments of the economy suggests that the measured growth trajectory is likely to be structurally higher under the new series,” said Alexandra Hermann, Lead Economist at Oxford Economics.
 
The growth for FY26 under the new base in the second advance estimates increased to at least a three-year high of 7.6 per cent.
 
CareEdge Ratings projected growth at 7.2 per cent in FY2027 amid expectations of GST rate rationalisation and past RBI rate cuts boosting domestic consumption.
 
“The external economic conditions remain volatile. It will be critical to monitor the evolving geopolitical situation and trade policy shifts. Furthermore, the rise in probability of El Nino in 2026 remains a key watchout as it poses risks for agriculture and inflation outlook,” the ratings agency said.
 
While highlighting that India’s growth story remains intact and that the new series had narrowed the gap between savings and capital formation, QuantEco said that India was away from the pre-COVID trajectory that it could have charted. The research house expects FY27 growth to be in the range of 6.6 to 6.8 per cent, with a mild upside bias dependent on US tariff de-escalation.
 
“Hopefully this time around the new GDP series will seamlessly integrate itself into the statistical framework with clarity and coherence,” QuantEco Research said.
 
Elara Global Research has projected growth of 7–7.3 per cent for FY2027 with an upside bias. It highlighted that the government’s sustained focus on deregulation — a key trigger for improving efficiency and unleashing productivity — was a significant tailwind.
 
A report by BoFA Global Research has raised its GDP growth forecast from 6.8 per cent to 7.4 per cent, reflecting a less adverse trade backdrop and reasonably easy fiscal and monetary policy.
 
“This increase essentially represents lowering of risks to growth and resiliency to both private consumption and private investment. While commodity prices are inching higher, even at current levels, we see room for monetary policy to stay accommodative,” BoFA Global Research said.
 

First Published: Mar 01 2026 | 2:58 PM IST

