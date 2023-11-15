Elections, festivities, and pollution weigh on India's cement demand

India’s cement demand has been clocking a steady double-digit growth for the last couple of quarters, buoyed primarily by infrastructure spending. State elections, festive seasons, and in some markets, weddings and pollution may cause a blip in the demand story, note dealers and industry executives.

While the festive season slows down construction activity, some dealers expect the lull to extend for the entire month as multiple states enter election mode.

In India, the October-November festive season typically witnesses its construction labourers travel back to their hometowns in large numbers, interrupting construction activity speed temporarily. “Diwali time sees labourers going back to celebrate, which slows down demand. Currently, that is playing out,” noted a dealer from Himachal Pradesh.