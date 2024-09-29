Business Standard
Employer bodies fear ELIs likely to tilt in favour of big companies

As part of the consultations on finalising the rules for implementing the three ELIs, the labour ministry has been holding discussions with stakeholders

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2024 | 8:58 PM IST

Large companies with greater hiring capacities and resources may be better positioned to take advantage of the incentives offered under the three newly announced employment-linked incentive (ELI) schemes.

These are among the concerns raised by employer organisations with the labour ministry, pointing out that this could result in “disproportionate” benefits for those companies, potentially leading to concentrated job creation in certain sectors and regions.

As part of the consultations on finalising the rules for implementing the three ELIs, the labour ministry has been holding discussions with stakeholders including industry leaders, employers’ organisations, trade unions, representatives from medium and small
