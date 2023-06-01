The economy has recovered handsomely from the pre-Covid periods, mining and quarrying is taking time to pick up even after four years.
The gross value added (GVA) in the segment rose 4.6 per cent in 2022-23 year-on-year (YoY), giving an impression of reasonable growth. However, it contracted 0.6 per cent in 2022-23 over the value in 2018-19.
But since mining and quarrying GVA fell in the pre-Covid 2019-20 YoY, there was a growth of 2.4 per cent in 2022-23 over 2019-20.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or