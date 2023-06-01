close

Encouraging GDP numbers, but mining and quarrying segment disappoints

Sector contracted in FY23 compared to FY19 and marginally grew over pre-Covid FY19

Indivjal Dhasmana New Delhi
Mining
Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 1:50 PM IST
The economy has recovered handsomely from the pre-Covid periods, mining and quarrying is taking time to pick up even after four years.
The gross value added (GVA) in the segment rose 4.6 per cent in 2022-23 year-on-year (YoY), giving an impression of reasonable growth. However, it contracted 0.6 per cent in 2022-23 over the value in 2018-19.
But since mining and quarrying GVA fell in the pre-Covid 2019-20 YoY, there was a growth of 2.4 per cent in 2022-23 over 2019-20.
Topics : mining sector Soil quarrying India GDP

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 1:49 PM IST

