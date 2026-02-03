End of revenue deficit grants may strain fiscally weak states: Economists

Economists reckon that although revenue deficit grants were already tapering off, a handful of fiscally stressed states — including Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Andhra Pradesh — continued to rely on them, and their discontinuation could have a detrimental effect on states with high revenue deficits.

The impact is expected to be most pronounced for North Eastern and hill states, given their precarious financial viability. Without a dedicated revenue deficit grant cushion, these states are likely to approach the Union finance ministry for alternative support, whether in the form of relaxed borrowing limits, special grants or a new institutional mechanism, according to Arvind Mehta, member secretary of the 15th Finance Commission.

Drawing a parallel with the 1990s, when the end of the Gadgil–Mukherjee formula forced the setting up of the Rangarajan committee to deal with the structural deficits of hill states, Mehta warned that India may be heading towards a similar committee-based fix again. “We may land up in a similar kind of a position where some other committee may have to be formed to look at the peculiar problems of especially the Himalayan states,” he said.

With population remaining a key determinant of devolution, these states may find that formula-based transfers fall short of meeting their administrative costs and hence would require more active engagement between the concerned state governments and the Union finance ministry in the future.

The Arvind Panagariya-led 16th Finance Commission, in a major departure from earlier Finance Commissions, recommended no revenue deficit grants, arguing that states have significant scope to increase revenues and rationalise expenditure. It stressed that grants soften fiscal discipline and embed dependency rather than resilience.

“The impacted states would have to look for ways to raise their own revenue, both tax and non-tax, which would require more effort given that they also have to rein in deficits,” said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda.

However, some economists concur with the rationale behind removing RDGs, adding that the pain for RDG-dependent states could be partly cushioned by their increased share in tax devolution relative to the 15th Finance Commission period.

“The discontinuation of RDG will impact these states heavily, albeit we note that the share of devolution for most of these states has increased compared to the 15th Finance Commission. This may help offset some of the losses due to RDG going away,” noted Madhavi Arora, chief economist at Emkay Global Financial Services.

ICRA noted that during the 15th Finance Commission award period, 17 states received a total revenue deficit grant of Rs 2.9 trillion. Of these, 13 states are expected to receive lower grants during the 16th Finance Commission period due to the discontinuation of RDG. “Further, among these 13 states, the 16th Finance Commission has recommended a higher inter se share for Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Mizoram, Punjab and Uttarakhand for the award period, which is a positive,” it said in a note released on Tuesday.