ERF sees no payouts since 2019, fund reaches Rs 1,062 cr: MoS tells RS

No compensation has been paid since 2019 from the Environment Relief Fund (ERF) established in 2008 to aid individuals affected by hazardous substances, Union Minister of State for Environment Kirti Vardhan Singh told the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

"No funds have been released in the last five years out of ERF," Singh said. As of March 31, 2023, the fund has accumulated Rs 1,062 crore.

Instituted under the Public Liability Act, 1991 (PLIA) in the wake of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy, the ERF's primary purpose is to offer immediate relief to victims of accidents involving hazardous substances.

Despite its critical purpose, the fund has remained untapped, raising concerns about its effectiveness in aiding disaster victims.

The revelation came on the same day the government published the draft guidelines aimed at enhancing transparency in the disbursement of the fund. The draft regulations, dated July 25, call for increased accountability and clarity in how the ERF is allocated to victims of significant environmental disasters.

Singh explained that applications for claims are submitted to the respective collector, who then directs the fund manager to deposit the required amount into the collector’s account. The collector subsequently disburses the funds to the claimant. “Since no claims have been made under these provisions, no funds have been released in the last five years out of the ERF,” Singh added. Furthermore, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has not issued any specific directions for awarding compensation from the ERF.

There were two types of compensation expected to be disbursed from the ERF under the Public Liability Act 1991 (PLIA): one, the relief awarded by the National Green Tribunal in environmental disputes; and the other, immediate relief to victims of accidents involving hazardous activities as determined by the district collector, but only when the relief amount awarded by the collector exceeds the amount covered by the insurance policy under PLIA, explains Debadityo Sinha, lead for climate and ecosystems at Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy.

Reforms

Under the new draft guidelines, the ministry has directed fund managers to disburse all pay-ins to the Central and State Pollution Control Boards (PCBs).

According to the draft regulations, the fund will also collect penalties under the Public Liability Insurance Act, along with the interest or returns earned on the investments of the Environment Relief Fund. These funds will be monitored separately by the fund manager, the proposal stated.

This move is expected to streamline the process and ensure that the funds reach those in need more efficiently. However, experts caution that the effectiveness of these measures will depend on their implementation.

“The Jan Vishwas Bill revised the PLI Act, giving the CPCB the power to demand compensation for restoring environmental damage arising from accidents involving hazardous substances from the ERF. This might lead to better utility of the fund,” Sinha said.

Experts in the environmental sector emphasise that the primary goal of providing immediate compensation to victims of industrial disasters requires greater public awareness and further reforms to simplify the claims process.

The ministry is inviting comments from stakeholders for 60 days from July 25.