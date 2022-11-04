JUST IN
ADB clears $350 million loan to improve road connectivity in Maharashtra
Giving a thrust: Exports to account for 48% of nine PLI schemes
Commerce ministry to release exports, imports data once every month
FTA with India to be expedited in next few months: British envoy
What is coal gasification and why is India investing in it heavily?
FMCG companies watch rural demand with bated breath as pain persists
Goyal holds consultations with SEZ stakeholders on work from home facility
Lobby to intensify protests against environmental release of GM mustard
RBI stand on Clearing Corp audit rights led EU regulator to disqualify CCPs
Treasury Secretary Yellen to visit India to deepen US-India economic ties
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
ADB clears $350 million loan to improve road connectivity in Maharashtra
Business Standard

Higher mobile bills hit Indian consumers harder than most nations

An analysis from shows that while overall bills are lower in India in absolute terms, they are a larger share of monthly income than in many economies

Topics
telecom tariffs | Telecom industry | Internet services in India

Samreen Wani 

telecom

Higher tariffs on mobile bills pinch Indian wallets more than in other countries. A Business Standard analysis from the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) shows that while overall bills are lower in India in absolute terms, they are a larger share of monthly income than in many economies.

Mobile phone bills in India have also risen more than in other countries since the pandemic. The cost is up 28 per cent from 2019 levels.

The data considered prices on a purchasing power parity basis in dollars (chart 1).

In India, people shell out close to 1.1 per cent on their bills compared to 0.7 per cent in China and the United States (chart 2). The data considered a mobile data and voice low consumption basket.

graph

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on telecom tariffs

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 23:26 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.