Exports rise 7.29% to $37.24 bn in July; trade deficit at $27.35 bn

India's exports rose by 7.29 per cent to $37.24 billion in July, while trade deficit stood at $27.35 billion in the month, official data released on Thursday showed.
Exports were at $34.71 billion in July last year.
Imports also increased by 8.6 per cent year-on-year to $64.59 billion during the month, the data showed.
