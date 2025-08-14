Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 04:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Exports rise 7.29% to $37.24 bn in July; trade deficit at $27.35 bn

Exports rise 7.29% to $37.24 bn in July; trade deficit at $27.35 bn

Imports also increased by 8.6 per cent year-on-year to $64.59 billion during the month, the data showed

exporters, trade, tariff

Exports rise 7.29% to $37.24 bn in July; trade deficit at $27.35 bn

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 4:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's exports rose by 7.29 per cent to $37.24 billion in July, while trade deficit stood at $27.35 billion in the month, official data released on Thursday showed.

Exports were at $34.71 billion in July last year. 

Imports also increased by 8.6 per cent year-on-year to $64.59 billion during the month, the data showed.

Exports rise 7.29% to $37.24 bn in July; trade deficit at $27.35 bn

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, Economy

S&P raises India's sovereign credit rating to BBB on growth, fiscal gains

us tariffs

US tariff hike could pressure India's economy and banks, says CreditSights

Adani Green Energy solar project, 7 GW solar power project, Andhra Pradesh solar energy, Azure Power PPA transfer, SECI solar projects, CERC solar ruling, solar power regulatory approval, Adani Green Energy SECI deal, 2.3 GW PPA Adani, solar energy I

Indian solar panel exporters on edge as US launches anti-dumping probe

FMCG

Rural demand continued to outpace urban in April-June period: NielsenIQ

Indian refiners, oil refiners

Indian refiners scour globe for more oil ahead of Trump-Putin summit

Topics : trade Exports economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 4:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayBluestone Jewellery IPO AllotmentBook Independence Day TicketRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon