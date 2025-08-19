Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 11:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Exports to 8 of top 20 hubs decline in April-July, shows govt data

The 20 countries accounted for 69 per cent of India's total value of goods exported during the first four months of FY26

Sahai further said that going ahead, competition will intensify with China because the US has also imposed high tariffs on the former. This will make it more difficult for India, and put pressure on exporters in labour-intensive sectors.

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 11:38 PM IST

Even as the imposition of a 50 per cent tariff by the end of August is expected to sharply reduce India’s exports to the US in coming months, its shipments to some eight among the top-20 countries have contracted during the first four months of 2025-26 (FY26).
 
According to commerce department data, export destinations that witnessed contraction during April-July are: the Netherlands (-21.2 per cent), the UK (-11.2 per cent), Singapore (-11.8 per cent), Saudi Arabia (-11.8 per cent), South Africa (-16.3 per cent), Italy (-9.2 per cent), France (-17.3 per cent), and Malaysia (-28.8 per cent).
 
The 20 countries
