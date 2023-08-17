Familiarise with new global areas, use digitisation opportunity: FM to CAs

Chartered accountants must familiarise themselves with global developments such as carbon accounting to better advise clients, while also using digitisation as an opportunity to build public trust in companies, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday.

"India and its new economy is being driven by startups, industry which is transitioning from old to new ways of doing things. It requires hand-holding your clients. This will happen only if you are on top of technology yourself," Sitharaman said.

Speaking at the National Chartered Accountants' conference in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha, Sitharaman suggested that the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) might want to establish new standards, best practices, and templates for others to follow in emerging global areas. These include carbon accounting, corporate social responsibility accounting, and auditing, along with due diligence related to ESG - environment, social, and governance norms.

"Now due diligence is required by your clients for even negotiating for the transfer of technology for funds and negotiating with partnerships. The new course (by ICAI) which has been planned to be implemented from the 1st of July 2024 is of critical relevance," Sitharaman said.

Praising the transparency brought by digitisation, the finance minister observed that it has helped in building trust not only between the company and its bookkeeper but also in building public trust. "When trust gets built about companies, the image of a country which invites investments from abroad, and the image of a country which has to have its due diligence aligning with the world - all fall in place," Sitharaman added.

On the subject of technology and generative artificial intelligence, Sitharaman said that "The traditional image of accounting as a manual and tedious process is rapidly evolving; and for your good."

She also acknowledged that ICAI has played an important role in the smooth roll-out of the Goods and Service Tax and has made a difference in widening the tax base.

The Finance Minister stated that the new course of ICAI is very much in line with the national education policy. "The focus is now more on how to learn rather than what to learn. The National Education Policy gives a creative instinct to learning. It is not about what to think but how to think. How you think will matter more when you have to advise your clients," she added.

Sitharaman also encouraged the ICAI to leverage its memoranda of understanding (MOUs) with various countries and strive for greater collaborations.