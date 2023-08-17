Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.59%)
65151.02 -388.40
Nifty (-0.51%)
19365.25 -99.75
Nifty Midcap (0.25%)
37895.50 + 93.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.22%)
5341.35 + 11.75
Nifty Bank (-0.13%)
43891.35 -55.05
Heatmap

Familiarise with new global areas, use digitisation opportunity: FM to CAs

On the subject of technology and generative artificial intelligence, Sitharaman said that "The traditional image of accounting as a manual and tedious process is rapidly evolving; and for your good"

Nirmala Sitharaman

Sitharaman encouraged the ICAI to leverage its memoranda of understanding (MOUs) with various countries and strive for greater collaborations

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2023 | 7:51 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Chartered accountants must familiarise themselves with global developments such as carbon accounting to better advise clients, while also using digitisation as an opportunity to build public trust in companies, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday.

"India and its new economy is being driven by startups, industry which is transitioning from old to new ways of doing things. It requires hand-holding your clients. This will happen only if you are on top of technology yourself," Sitharaman said.

Speaking at the National Chartered Accountants' conference in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha, Sitharaman suggested that the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) might want to establish new standards, best practices, and templates for others to follow in emerging global areas. These include carbon accounting, corporate social responsibility accounting, and auditing, along with due diligence related to ESG - environment, social, and governance norms.

"Now due diligence is required by your clients for even negotiating for the transfer of technology for funds and negotiating with partnerships. The new course (by ICAI) which has been planned to be implemented from the 1st of July 2024 is of critical relevance," Sitharaman said.

Praising the transparency brought by digitisation, the finance minister observed that it has helped in building trust not only between the company and its bookkeeper but also in building public trust. "When trust gets built about companies, the image of a country which invites investments from abroad, and the image of a country which has to have its due diligence aligning with the world - all fall in place," Sitharaman added.

On the subject of technology and generative artificial intelligence, Sitharaman said that "The traditional image of accounting as a manual and tedious process is rapidly evolving; and for your good."

Also Read

AI can aid CAs, can't replace human mind: ICAI's Aniket Sunil Talati

Centre asks industry to be ready for EU carbon tax, vows smooth transition

ICAI working on new guidelines for disciplinary mechanism for CAs

Our economy is fastest growing: FM Sitharaman during the no-trust debate

ICAI refers edtech firm Byju's matter to its disciplinary committee

RBI bought net $4.50 billion in spot foreign exchange market in June

PM-eBus Sewa to act as catalyst for EV promotion across urban centres: SMEV

CBDT issues draft form for biz to report inventory valuation by accountants

RBI launches 'UDGAM', centralised web portal for unclaimed deposits

Govt likely to slash duty on UK cars, scotch whisky under trade pact


She also acknowledged that ICAI has played an important role in the smooth roll-out of the Goods and Service Tax and has made a difference in widening the tax base.

The Finance Minister stated that the new course of ICAI is very much in line with the national education policy. "The focus is now more on how to learn rather than what to learn. The National Education Policy gives a creative instinct to learning. It is not about what to think but how to think. How you think will matter more when you have to advise your clients," she added.

Sitharaman also encouraged the ICAI to leverage its memoranda of understanding (MOUs) with various countries and strive for greater collaborations.

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman chartered accountants

First Published: Aug 17 2023 | 7:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesGold-Silver PriceChandrayaan-3Stock to Watch TodayMP BJP Candidate ListChhattisgarh BJP Candidate ListIRE vs IND 1st T20 Playing 11ONGCUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Infosys Foundation announces STEM scholarship for underprivileged girlsAirtel Payments Bank revenue grows 41% to Rs 400 cr in Q1, profit up 143%

Election News

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: BJP announces first list of 21 candidatesMadhya Pradesh Assembly polls: BJP releases first list of 39 candidates

Technology News

New York bans TikTok on government devices citing 'security concerns'OpenAI acquires start-up Global Illumination to work on ChatGPT, products

Economy News

E-buses to rly track work, Union Cabinet approves Rs 1.18 trillion plansIndia's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon