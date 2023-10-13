Female labour force participation rate reaches 37% in 2023: Research

A recent report has revealed a significant leap in the Female Labour Force Participation Rate (FLFPR) in India.

The Periodic Labour Force Survey Report 2022-23, released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on October 9, demonstrates a remarkable increase of 4.2 percentage points, pushing the FLFPR to 37.0 per cent in 2023, read the Ministry of Women and Child Development press release.

This growth reflects a positive shift in the country's labour force dynamics, with more women participating actively in the workforce.

This substantial increase in the FLFPR signifies a considerable stride towards women's empowerment and their active involvement in India's socio-economic and political development, read the press release.

The Government of India has taken decisive actions to promote women's engagement in the workforce, focusing on their long-term well-being.

This comprehensive approach encompasses various stages of women's lives, including substantial initiatives targeting girls' education, skill development, entrepreneurship facilitation, and ensuring safety in the workplace, read the press release.

Government policies and legislation in these domains have played a pivotal role in advancing the agenda of 'women-led development.'

By promoting opportunities for women in education, skills, and entrepreneurship, and by ensuring a safe and supportive working environment, the government has laid the foundation for a more inclusive and gender-equal workforce, read the release.

The increase in FLFPR not only reflects women's growing participation in the labour force but also points towards a broader societal transformation, where women are increasingly contributing to the nation's progress and their own empowerment.

This achievement underscores the government's commitment to gender equality and women's rights, making strides toward building a more equitable and prosperous society.

