India's exports decline 2.6% to $34.47 bn in September: Govt data

Imports too fell by 15% to $53.84 bn as against $63.37 bn recorded in September 2022

export import

Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2023 | 2:46 PM IST
India's exports declined by 2.6 per cent to USD 34.47 billion in September this year as against USD 35.39 billion in the same month last year, government data showed on Friday.
Imports too fell by 15 per cent to USD 53.84 billion as against USD 63.37 billion recorded in September 2022.
The country's trade deficit in the month stood at USD 19.37 billion.
During April-September this fiscal, exports contracted by 8.77 per cent to USD 211.4 billion.
Imports during the six-month period fell by 12.23 per cent to USD 326.98 billion.
Meanwhile, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said, "Negotiations for the India-UK FTA (free trade agreement) are going on and we are ironing out the differences.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

India trade deficit India exports India imports

First Published: Oct 13 2023 | 2:46 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon