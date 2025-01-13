Business Standard

Monday, January 13, 2025 | 10:51 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Fintechs' personal loan portfolio drops 10% in Q2, NPAs rise: FACE

Fintechs' personal loan portfolio drops 10% in Q2, NPAs rise: FACE

The first half of the fiscal witnessed a reduction in the average ticket size per borrower to Rs 9,225 against Rs 10,222 in FY24, it said, adding that 41 per cent of the loans in the first half

fintech sector

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 10:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Fintechs' portfolio outstanding in the riskier personal loans segments dropped by 10 per cent in the September quarter, a self-regulatory organization (SRO) for the sector said on Monday.

In a data release -- which comes amid concerns on the personal loans front, which have even led to actions from RBI to curb lending in it -- Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment (FACE) said the loan outstanding dropped to Rs 66,683 crore at the end of September compared to Rs 74,057 crore in June.

The SRO said loans unpaid for over 90 days increased to 3.4 per cent from 3.2 per cent in June.

 

West Bengal (4.1 per cent), Uttar Pradesh (3.7 per cent), Rajasthan and Gujarat (3.6 per cent) each had the highest incident of stress, it added.

The first half of the fiscal witnessed a reduction in the average ticket size per borrower to Rs 9,225 against Rs 10,222 in FY24, it said, adding that 41 per cent of the loans in the first half were under Rs 25,000.

Digital personal loans by Fintech NBFCs accounted for 12 per cent of the overall personal loan market by sanction value in the Q2, it said, adding that they were over three-fourths from a volume perspective, which illustrates lower ticket sizes.

The data analyses the performance of 71 fintech non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

direct tax rupees fund

Net direct tax collection grows 15.9% to Rs 16.9 trillion so far in FY25

Retail inflation galloped to a 14-month high of 6.2 per cent in October, spurred by a spike in food prices, thus breaching the upper threshold of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) target range. This sharp increase apparently extinguishes any remainin

India's retail inflation eases to 4-month low of 5.22% in December

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Need tech-savvy forces to protect India's digital world: FM Sitharaman

Eric Garcetti, Eric, Garcetti

More Indians travelling to US an opportunity for closer ties: Garcetti

PremiumRussia's state-owned oil firm Rosneft has agreed to supply up to 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil to Indian upstream oil and gas major Reliance Industries (RIL) in the largest-ever energy deal between the two countries, Reuters reported on

Latest sanctions on Russia likely to cut off discounted crude oil

Topics : Fintech sector NPAs Personal loans

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 10:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIs Stock market holiday on 14Gold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPO opens todayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon