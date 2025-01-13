Business Standard

India's retail inflation eases to 4-month low of 5.22% in December

Shiva Rajora
Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 4:36 PM IST

The Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based retail inflation cooled slightly to a 4-month low of 5.22 per cent in December, down from 5.48 per cent in November, indicating persistent high price pressures faced by consumers, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Monday.
 
The data shows higher inflation in rural areas at 5.76 per cent compared to 4.58 per cent in urban regions.
 
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) aims to keep inflation within a range of 2–6 per cent, with a medium-term target of 4 per cent.
 
Food inflation remained high in December, albeit slowing during the month, with the Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) standing at 8.39 per cent compared to 9.04 per cent in November. This was largely driven by high prices of vegetables, fruits, edible oils, eggs, and cereals.
 
 
Rural areas experienced higher food inflation at 8.65 per cent, while urban regions saw a slightly lower rate of 7.9 per cent during the month.

Meanwhile, housing inflation eased to 2.71 per cent in December from 2.87 per cent in November. The housing index is calculated only for urban areas.
 
India’s retail inflation had peaked at 7.79 per cent in April 2022 but eased after the RBI’s monetary policy committee (MPC) raised policy rates and the government took measures to improve supplies. However, rising food prices have reduced the purchasing power of lower-income households, particularly affecting festive season sales this year.
 
In its latest policy-setting meeting last month, the RBI kept the interest rate unchanged for the 11th consecutive time at 6.5 per cent, maintaining a “neutral” stance. The central bank also raised its inflation forecast for this fiscal year to 4.8 per cent from 4.5 per cent.
   

Inflation CPI retail inflation

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 4:26 PM IST

