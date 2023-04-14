close

Foreign exchange reserves jump to 9-month high to $584.76 bn: RBI data

That is an increase of $6.3 billion from the previous week

Reuters
foreign inflows

Last Updated : Apr 14 2023 | 5:35 PM IST
India's foreign exchange reserves jumped to $584.76 billion for the week ended April 7, the highest in nine months, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) statistical supplement showed on Friday.
 
That is an increase of $6.3 billion from the previous week.
 
The central bank intervenes in the spot and forwards markets to prevent runaway moves in the rupee. Changes in forex reserves also stem from valuation gains or losses.
 
For the reported week, the rupee ended 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. The Indian unit traded in a wide range of 81.8300 to 82.4550 to the dollar.
 
The rupee closed at 81.85 on Thursday and clocked its fourth consecutive weekly rise for the holiday-shortened week ending April 14.

Topics : Foreign exchange reserve | Indian Economy | Indian Forex reserves

First Published: Apr 14 2023 | 5:35 PM IST

