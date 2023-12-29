Forex reserves rise by $4.47 bn to $620.44 bn in week ending Dec 22: RBI

India’s foreign exchange reserves rose by $4 billion to $620 billion in the week ended December 22, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India on Friday. The total reserves rose due to the rise in foreign currency assets, which increased by $4.6 billion in the week.

In the previous week, the reserves had surged to $616 billion, marking it as the highest level since March 25, 2022. During the week, the reserves jumped $9 billion, representing the second-highest weekly surge in the current financial year.

In the current calendar year, the central bank has added $57.59 billion to its kitty as of December 22.

During the current financial year so far, India’s foreign exchange reserves were the fourth highest among major foreign exchange reserves holding countries, having increased by $28.4 billion.

Notably, this recovery comes after a challenging 2022, during which India's foreign exchange reserves decreased by $70 billion.

The domestic market witnessed robust foreign inflows in 2023 which kept the rupee afloat during global uncertainties. The RBI remained active in the market throughout the year to curb the volatility in the exchange rate.

The Rupee displayed remarkable stability against the US Dollar in the current calendar year, marking the least volatility witnessed in over three decades. The local currency experienced a marginal depreciation of 0.5 per cent against the greenback. In the current financial year, the rupee has depreciated by 1.2%. In 2022, the Indian rupee experienced a 10 per cent depreciation against the US dollar.

Market participants attribute the stability to the Reserve Bank of India’s timely intervention in the foreign exchange market both in terms of selling and buying Dollars.

Over the past decade, the RBI has been predominantly a net buyer of dollars in the spot market, with only two instances of being a net seller in the financial year 2018-19, and 2022-23. In the current financial year, the central bank has continued to be a net buyer, and has significantly contributed to the substantial growth of India's foreign exchange reserves, more than doubling compared to the levels observed in 2013. This allowed India to shed the previously associated "fragile five" label.