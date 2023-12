The total filing for AY 2022-23 was 7,51,60,817.

The income tax department on Friday said over 80 million ITRs have been filed for assessment year 2023-24 till date.

"Unique landmark for the Income-tax Department! Over 8 crore ITRs filed for the AY 2023-24 till date," the income tax department said in a post on X.

