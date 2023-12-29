Sensex (    %)
                        
Forex reserves rise by $4.47 bn to $620.44 bn in week ending Dec 22: RBI

In the previous reporting week, the kitty had swollen by $9.112 billion to $615.971 billion, making the quantum of increase one of the highest in a week

This takes the year-to-date addition of forex reserves to $57.634 billion, according to the central bank data.

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2023 | 7:42 PM IST

The forex reserves continued to rise for the third consecutive week, adding $4.471 billion more in the week ending December 22, taking the total to $620.441 billion, according to the weekly data released by the Reserve Bank on Friday.
 
In the previous reporting week, the kitty had swollen by $9.112 billion to $615.971 billion, making the quantum of increase one of the highest in a week. In the week before, the overall reserves had risen by $2.816 billion to $606.859 billion.
In October 2021, the forex kitty had reached an all-time high of $645 billion. At over $620 billion, the reserves are just $25 billion off the peak. The reserves took a hit as the central bank deployed the kitty to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments since last year.
 
For the week ended December 22, the foreign currency assets, which are the single largest component of the reserves, increased by $4.898 billion to $549.747 billion, according to the Reserve Bank data.
 
In the year so far, the monetary authority has added $51.257 billion to the foreign currency assets.
Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound, and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.
 
However, gold reserves declined by $107 million to $47.474 billion during the reporting week while the special drawing rights (SDRs) were almost flat, adding just $4 million to $18.327 billion, the apex bank said.
 
The country's reserve position with the IMF also declined by $129 million to $4.894 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.

Topics : Reserve Bank of India india forex reserve RBI India forex exchange reserves

First Published: Dec 29 2023 | 7:42 PM IST

