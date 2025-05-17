Saturday, May 17, 2025 | 07:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Foxconn's Devanahalli unit nearly ready, iPhone shipments by June: Minister

Foxconn's Devanahalli unit nearly ready, iPhone shipments by June: Minister

The minister further said Apple CEO Tim Cook has confirmed that for the June quarter, a majority of iPhones sold in the US will be made in India

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 7:37 PM IST

Karnataka Minister for Commerce & Industries M B Patil on Saturday said Taiwanese electronics manufacturing giant Foxconn's unit at the Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) of Devanahalli here is nearly ready for launch, with commercial iPhone shipments expected to begin as early as June.

Foxconn is the iPhone's contract manufacturer.

"This isn't just a manufacturing milestone - it marks a strategic shift. With rising geopolitical and tariff pressures, India is fast becoming Apple's preferred production hub," Patil said in a post on 'X'.

He said this development strengthens Karnataka's position in global manufacturing and opens the door to greater foreign investment - without compromising stakeholder interests.

 

The minister further said Apple CEO Tim Cook has confirmed that for the June quarter, a majority of iPhones sold in the US will be made in India.

"As a Kannadiga, this is a proud moment. From Mysuru to Cupertino, Karnataka is making global headlines," he added.

The company has acquired 300 acres of land in the ITIR Industrial Area, located in Doddaballapura and Devanahalli Taluk of Bengaluru Rural District.

In his 2025-26 Budget speech, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had said that Foxconn company has started a mobile phone manufacturing plant in Devanahalli Industrial Area with a capital investment of Rs 21,911 crore.

"This company will be provided with an incentive of Rs 6,970 crore by Electronics System Design & Manufacturing (ESDM)," he had said.

Topics : Foxconn Karnataka iPhone

First Published: May 17 2025 | 7:37 PM IST

