Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 04:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Cabinet approves HCL-Foxconn joint venture under semiconductor mission

Cabinet approves HCL-Foxconn joint venture under semiconductor mission

India's sixth semiconductor plant will be set up near Jewar airport in Uttar Pradesh. The facility will produce display driver chips, with an investment of ₹3,700 crore

Horiba, the $2.5 billion Japanese analytical and measurement solutions company and a critical player in the global semiconductor industry, is planning to set up a unit in India. This facility will cater to the country’s upcoming fabrication (fab) pla

India’s semiconductor sector is seeing accelerated development, with global players such as Applied Materials and Lam Research expanding operations in the country

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 3:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a semiconductor manufacturing facility by HCL and Foxconn under the India Semiconductor Mission. 
“Already five semiconductor units are in advanced stages of construction. With this sixth unit, Bharat moves forward in its journey to develop the strategically vital semiconductor industry,” the government said. 
The new plant will be a collaborative project between HCL and Foxconn. The proposed unit will be located near the upcoming Jewar airport, within the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) region. The facility will produce display driver chips for mobile phones, laptops, automobiles, PCs, and various other display-equipped devices. It is designed to handle 20,000 wafers every month, with an output capacity of 36 million units per month. 
 
“The new semiconductor unit approved today will attract investment of ₹3,700 crore,” the statement noted.

India’s semiconductor industry

India’s semiconductor landscape is taking shape with rapid momentum. Cutting-edge design infrastructure has been established in several states, with state governments actively encouraging design firms to set up operations. 

Also Read

CCS meeting, Pahalgam attack, Indus

CCS reviews J&K security amid buzz over India's response to Pahalgam attack

Arjun Ram Meghwal, Arjun Ram, Meghwal, Arjun

CCPA to decide on Oppn's demand for special session of Parliament: Meghwal

ethanol

Cabinet approves hike in ethanol procurement prices for state-run OMCs

Farmer, Agriculture

Govt hikes crop insurance scheme allocation, subsidy for DAP fertiliser

parliament elections

'One Nation, One Election' Bill: Key details on 31-member joint committee

At the academic and startup level, students and innovators across 270 institutions and 70 startups are developing advanced design technologies aimed at creating next-generation semiconductor products. Notably, 20 of these student-designed products have already been taped out at SCL Mohali, the government said.
 
Supporting infrastructure is also expanding alongside. Key global players such as Applied Materials and Lam Research — leading equipment manufacturers — have set up operations in India. Chemical and gas suppliers like Merck, Linde, Air Liquide, and Inox are also preparing to scale up to meet the needs of the growing domestic semiconductor sector. 
As demand for semiconductors surges — driven by manufacturing growth in areas like mobile phones, laptops, servers, medical equipment, defence systems, and consumer electronics — this upcoming facility is expected to further contribute to “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat”.

More From This Section

Vegetable oil, oil imports tax

India's vegetable oil imports dip 32% in April on lower palm oil demand

copper

India to defend import curbs on copper in legal battle with trade groups

Premiume-commerce

Ecom companies cut Turkish brands' visibility amid Indo-Pak tension

PremiumBPOs, BPO industry

How India's $54-billion BPO sector is being rewired by AI and Agentic AI

telecom sector, telecom

Bharti Hexacom Q4 results: Net profit more than doubles to ₹468 cr in FY25

Topics : Cabinet Committees BS Web Reports Foxconn HCL semiconductor industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 14 2025 | 3:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Q4 Results LIVE UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayHAL Q4 Results 2025RCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon