Fresh US sanctions on Russian shipping firms worry Indian refiners

Dubai-based Sun Ship, owned by UAE and Russian nationals, owns, manages and operates a fleet of 92 oil, crude oil, LNG and chemical vessels, according to the company’s website

Fresh US sanctions on Russian shipping companies threaten to hurt supplies of oil this year to Moscow’s second-biggest customer — Indian refiners.

Enhanced sanctions enforcement by western powers will eventually increase procurement costs and reduce the appeal of discounted Russian crude, which accounts for a third of India’s oil imports, industry officials said.



For now, Indian oil companies are staring at uncertainty after Washington placed Dubai-based shipping operators Sun Ship Management and Hennesea Holdings under fresh sanctions. These are over violating the $60 a barrel price-cap rule imposed by the G-7 in December 2022, industry officials said.



China has escaped unscathed