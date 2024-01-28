Fresh US sanctions on Russian shipping firms worry Indian refiners

Fresh US sanctions on Russian shipping companies threaten to hurt supplies of oil this year to Moscow’s second-biggest customer — Indian refiners.
Enhanced sanctions enforcement by western powers will eventually increase procurement costs and reduce the appeal of discounted Russian crude, which accounts for a third of India’s oil imports, industry officials said.
For now, Indian oil companies are staring at uncertainty after Washington placed Dubai-based shipping operators Sun Ship Management and Hennesea Holdings under fresh sanctions. These are over violating the $60 a barrel price-cap rule imposed by the G-7 in December 2022, industry officials said.
China has escaped unscathed