Fresh US sanctions on Russian shipping firms worry Indian refiners

Enhanced enforcement of sanctions by Western powers may increase procurement costs and reduce the appeal of discounted Russian crude

Dubai-based Sun Ship, owned by UAE and Russian nationals, owns, manages and operates a fleet of 92 oil, crude oil, LNG and chemical vessels, according to the company’s website

S Dinakar Amritsar
6 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2024 | 10:01 PM IST
Fresh US sanctions on Russian shipping companies threaten to hurt supplies of oil this year to Moscow’s second-biggest customer — Indian refiners.

Enhanced sanctions enforcement by western powers will eventually increase procurement costs and reduce the appeal of discounted Russian crude, which accounts for a third of India’s oil imports, industry officials said.
 
For now, Indian oil companies are staring at uncertainty after Washington placed Dubai-based shipping operators Sun Ship Management and Hennesea Holdings under fresh sanctions. These are over violating the $60 a barrel price-cap rule imposed by the G-7 in December 2022, industry officials said.
 
China has escaped unscathed

First Published: Jan 28 2024 | 10:01 PM IST

