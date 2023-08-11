Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.37%)
65447.86 -240.32
Nifty (-0.44%)
19456.40 -86.70
Nifty Smallcap (0.01%)
5369.10 + 0.50
Nifty Midcap (-0.05%)
37987.55 -20.05
Nifty Bank (-0.46%)
44337.00 -204.80
Heatmap

G20: FM calls for global efforts to restructure poor countries' debt

She added that New Delhi has ensured that so far the geopolitical differences do not supersede international cooperation which is the core mandate of the G20 grouping and the summit

Nirmala Sitharaman, nirmala sithraman in parliament

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2023 | 11:34 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday called for concerted global efforts led by rich nations to help indebted countries deleverage at a time when multilaterism is the most potent challenge.
Addressing online a G20 session, organised by the finance ministry and the Reserve Bank here, ahead of the grouping's summit next month in New Delhi, she said multilaterism faces the biggest challenge in recent years. "We haven't seen such enormous challenges in recent years at all".
She added that New Delhi has ensured that so far the geopolitical differences do not supersede international cooperation which is the core mandate of the G20 grouping and the summit.
The Indian presidency of the G20 has placed great importance on the management of global debt vulnerabilities that many nations are facing today. It's time the international community collaborate and find stronger ways to coordinate in debt restructuring efforts for low-income and vulnerable middle-income countries facing debt stress and vulnerabilities, the minister said, noting that multilateral lenders are facing many a challenge in arriving at such solutions.
Calling for concerted efforts to ensure the future is better for all, she said a common thread in the current G20 agenda is preparing for a better tomorrow for all and noted that during the presidency, New Delhi so far ensured that the common ground is reached on all economic issues especially in finding a solution to the debt overhang that many middle-income countries are facing today.
Another consistent effort has been to address the challenges arising from the challenges to multilaterism that multilateral lending agencies are facing today as they are increasingly facing demands from both borrowers and lending nations to expand their core operation beyond their core developmental mandate. The G20 has set up an expert group to find out some lasting solutions.

Also Read

Three-day-long G20 event in Kashmir to begin today: All you need to know

Crisis in multilateralism affecting developing nations most: PM at G20 meet

India firms' deleveraging to slow down; little room for rating upgrade: S&P

G20 nations adopt 'chair summary' after Russia, China opposition

G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting: Guests welcomed with dance performance

India's Russian crude oil buying spree continues even as prices climb

Digital trade issue continues to be a major cause for concern for India

Govt to deploy AI, advanced analytics solutions for Passport Seva services

Peru looks at exporting avocados, fresh grapes, blueberries, gold to India

Monetary policy review: RBI holds rates steady as inflation looms large

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Finance minister G20 Meet Debt

First Published: Aug 11 2023 | 11:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesAir India New LogoTop Headlines TodayStock to Watch TodayMSCI Global Standard Index ReviewGold-Silver PriceHCL Tech Share PriceIndependence Day 2023India-Russian Crude OilUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Muttiah Muralitharan's Ceylon Beverages to set up plant for cans in DharwadNCLT approves Zee Entertainment-Sony India merger, dismisses all objections

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Manipur CM should be sacked, says Gaurav GogoiRBI MPC LIVE: FY24 GDP growth projection unchanged at 6.5%, says Guv Das

Technology News

India's laptop import restrictions smell like bureaucratic desperationVoot, JioCinema merged; users now free to switch from one platform to other

Economy News

Rupee rises by 5 paise to 82.80 against US dollar ahead of MPC announcementRupee eyes RBI monetary policy decision, US inflation data to follow
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon