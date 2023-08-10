Confirmation

Govt to deploy AI, advanced analytics solutions for Passport Seva services

The efforts are part of the Ministry of External Affairs' upgraded Passport Seva Program 2.0, which is being implemented through service partner TCS

Passport

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2023 | 10:19 PM IST
In an ambitious initiative to streamline the process of applying and renewing passports, and to enhance the security of the digital interface, the government is planning to utilise emerging high technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics, according to officials.

These efforts form part of the Ministry of External Affairs' revamped Passport Seva Program 2.0, being implemented in collaboration with service partner TCS. In 2022, the Passport Issuing Authorities (PIA) in India and abroad issued more than 13.32 million passports, positioning India as the third-largest passport issuer globally, after China and the United States.

The government's future strategy includes integrating passport services with AI-powered chatbots and automated response management systems to transform the entire process into a digital, paperless, and cashless operation. Although this has been a significant priority for several years, it has proven challenging to fully implement.

Now, the integration of the Passport Seva System with Aadhaar data could make this goal attainable in the near future, officials suggested. AI-based text message and email alerts are also planned to be sent to citizens at various stages of application submission and processing, keeping them informed throughout the entire lifecycle of the passport issuance system.

In a significant move, the government aims to introduce facial and biometric matching solutions with the launch of the ePassport. Compliant with international standards, ePassports incorporate additional security to traditional non-electronic passports by embedding an electronic microprocessor chip within the passport booklet. This chip stores the biographical information found on page 2 of the passport, along with a unique digital security feature, or 'digital signature', specific to each country. This can be authenticated using the respective country's certificates. While India has issued 20,000 official and diplomatic ePassports on a trial basis, the government has missed several deadlines for a broader rollout. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is currently working with the Indian Security Press in Nashik, and the National Informatics Centre to develop chip-enabled ePassports with enhanced security features, officials noted.

In addition to these measures, the use of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Natural Language Processing (NLP) are being planned.

Furthermore, the government is endeavouring to bring online an additional data centre to service the Passport Seva Kendras and Post Office Passport Seva Kendras, and to bolster the existing two. This comprehensive approach demonstrates the government's commitment to leveraging technology to improve service delivery and safeguard the integrity of the passport issuance system.

First Published: Aug 10 2023 | 10:13 PM IST

