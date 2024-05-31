Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

GDP growth slows down in USA and Japan; remains same in Germany

The OECD expects the US and China, the two largest economies, to slow down in 2025

Economic growth, GDP

Samreen Wani New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 5:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Two of the world’s five advanced economies reported growth in the January-March quarter (Q1 CY24).
 
China’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew 5.3 per cent in Q1 CY24 compared to 5.2 per cent the quarter before (Q4 CY23). The UK grew 0.2 per cent after a negative growth rate in Q4 CY23, according to data from the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The United States registered a growth of 3 per cent in Q1 CY24 compared to 3.1 per cent the quarter before, while Japan contracted by -0.4 per cent. And at -0.2 per cent, Q1 growth for Germany was flat (chart 1).


The OECD expects the US and China, the two largest economies, to slow down in 2025 (chart 2).

Topics : GDP growth USA Japan Germany

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 31 2024 | 5:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEIndia Q4 GDP NumbersDelhi water CrisisWorld No Tobacco DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon