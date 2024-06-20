Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Govt allows 2,000 tonnes non-basmati white rice exports to Malawi, Zimbabwe

According to the notification, exports of 1,000 tonnes of non-basmati rice were allowed to each of the countries

Rice

India has earlier also allowed such exports to countries like Nepal, Cameroon, Cote D' Ivore, Guinea, Malaysia, Philippines, and Seychelles | Representative Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2024 | 12:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government has permitted exports of 2,000 tonnes of non-basmati white rice to two African nations - Malawi and Zimbabwe.
The export is permitted through National Cooperative Exports Limited (NCEL), the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has said in a notification.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Though exports of non-basmati white rice have been banned since July 20, 2023 to boost domestic supply, exports are allowed on the basis of permission granted by the government to certain countries to meet their food security needs on request.
Malawi is a landlocked country in south-eastern Africa, while Zimbabwe is a South African nation.
According to the notification, exports of 1,000 tonnes of non-basmati rice were allowed to each of the countries.
"Exports of non-basmati white rice to Malawi and Zimbabwe though NCEL is notified," the DGFT said.
India has earlier also allowed such exports to countries like Nepal, Cameroon, Cote D' Ivore, Guinea, Malaysia, Philippines, and Seychelles.
NCEL is a multi-state cooperative society. It is jointly promoted by some of the leading cooperative societies in the country, namely, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), popularly known as AMUL, Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Ltd (IFFCO), Krishak Bharati Cooperative Ltd (KRIBHCO), and National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : India rice exports rice export New Zealand

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 20 2024 | 12:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop 10 biggest IPOs in Indian historyWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVEUGC NET 2024 Exam LIVE updatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon