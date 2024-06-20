Govt allows 2,000 tonnes non-basmati white rice exports to Malawi, Zimbabwe

India has earlier also allowed such exports to countries like Nepal, Cameroon, Cote D' Ivore, Guinea, Malaysia, Philippines, and Seychelles | Representative Photo: Bloomberg

The government has permitted exports of 2,000 tonnes of non-basmati white rice to two African nations - Malawi and Zimbabwe.

The export is permitted through National Cooperative Exports Limited (NCEL), the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has said in a notification.

Though exports of non-basmati white rice have been banned since July 20, 2023 to boost domestic supply, exports are allowed on the basis of permission granted by the government to certain countries to meet their food security needs on request.

Malawi is a landlocked country in south-eastern Africa, while Zimbabwe is a South African nation.

According to the notification, exports of 1,000 tonnes of non-basmati rice were allowed to each of the countries.

"Exports of non-basmati white rice to Malawi and Zimbabwe though NCEL is notified," the DGFT said.

India has earlier also allowed such exports to countries like Nepal, Cameroon, Cote D' Ivore, Guinea, Malaysia, Philippines, and Seychelles.

NCEL is a multi-state cooperative society. It is jointly promoted by some of the leading cooperative societies in the country, namely, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), popularly known as AMUL, Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Ltd (IFFCO), Krishak Bharati Cooperative Ltd (KRIBHCO), and National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED).