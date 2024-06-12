T20 World Cup 2024: WI vs NZ Playing 11, live toss time and streaming

Hosts West Indies will take on New Zealand in match 25 of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad. This is going to be a do-or-die game for the Kiwis who lost their opening encounter by a huge margin to Afghanistan.

On the other hand, West Indies, who have won both their matches against minnows Uganda and Papua New Guinea (PNG), will be facing their first real test against a strong side.



While the Windies will not be looking to change their winning combination, the Kiwis could bring in Rachin Ravindra and Ish Sodhi into their playing 11 on a spin-friendly wicket.

T20 World Cup 2024: WI vs NZ Playing 11 prediction

West Indies playing 11 probable: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie

New Zealand playing 11 probable: Finn Allen/ Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell/ Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry/ Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

West Indies vs New Zealand head-to-head

New Zealand have dominated the head-to-head meeting between the two sides in T20 internationals. However, Windies cannot be taken lightly at all at home.

Total matches played: 19

West Indies won: 06

New Zealand won: 11

No result: 02

Abandoned: 00

Squads:

West Indies Squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Obed McCoy, Shamar Joseph, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope

New Zealand Squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra

T20 World Cup 2024, West Indies (WI) vs New Zealand (NZ) Playing 11, live toss time, live Streaming telecast

Which teams will lock horns in today's match of ICC T20 World Cup 2024?

West Indies and New Zealand will lock horns in today's match of ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

At what time will the WI vs NZ T20 World Cup 2024 live toss take place on Thursday (June 13)?

In the WI vs NZ match in the T20 World Cup 2024, the live toss will take place at 5:30 AM IST.

At what time will the WI vs NZ T20 World Cup 2024 live match start on June 13?

The West Indies vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2024 live match will begin at 6 AM IST on June 13 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the West Indies vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2024 match in India?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the T20 World Cup 2024 and it will broadcast the WI vs NZ match. The live commentary in English will be available on Star Sports 1 HD and SD channels while Star Sports 3 HD and SD channels will broadcast the game in Hindi commentary.

How to watch the live Streaming of WI vs NZ T20 World Cup 2024 match in India?

Disney plus Hotstar will livestream the WI vs NZ T20 World Cup 2024 match in India.